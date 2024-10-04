Exclusive event at Novikov to launch the Vermouth of Torino PGI

London – Last Tuesday, the UK Sommelier Association, in collaboration with the Consorzio del Vermouth di Torino, hosted an exquisite event at Novikov in Mayfair, London. The lavish lunch was designed to showcase and promote the rich heritage of Vermouth di Torino PGI, pairing each dish with these iconic vermouths to highlight their versatility and cultural significance. Attended by industry experts, journalists from the Food and Beverage Press Association (FPA), and other key figures from the world of gastronomy and wine, the event was a celebration of the Mediterranean Aperitivo, a social tradition that continues to grow in popularity across Europe.

The focus of the event was to introduce Vermouth di Torino PGI to a wider audience in the UK, which is increasingly embracing lower ABV drinks and Mediterranean dining rituals. The vermouths, with their distinct flavors, perfectly paired with Mediterranean delicacies like Amalfi lemons PGI, Greek olives, and Pecorino Toscano PDO—all integral partners in the campaign to promote the Mediterranean aperitivo lifestyle. Each dish served at Novikov was carefully selected to complement the aromatized wine, further enhancing the sensory experience for guests.

Roberto Bava, President of the Consorzio del Vermouth di Torino, highlighted the relevance of introducing this product to the UK market. “London and the UK market are the perfect fields to grow, as lower ABV drinks and Mediterranean food are now part of the English daily rituals,” he remarked. His statement encapsulated the essence of the event, reflecting the rise of the Mediterranean Aperitivo culture in the UK.

The afternoon’s pairing menu was a triumph, with each course designed to reflect the unique flavors and characteristics of Vermouth di Torino PGI. Throughout the lunch, guests were treated to insightful presentations on the history and craftsmanship behind these vermouths, learning about their origins and the meticulous processes that go into producing the final product.

Vermouth di Torino has deep historical roots. Its origins date back to 15th-century Turin, where liquor makers perfected the art of distillation and became famous for their aromatized wines. By the 18th century, Vermouth di Torino had gained international acclaim, particularly for its white and red variants. As a result of its increasing popularity, a royal decree in the 19th century formally defined its production standards, and these guidelines have helped maintain its integrity ever since.

During the event, Brian Silva, former Bar Manager at Rules Bar, praised the showcase, emphasizing the knowledge and craftsmanship involved in creating these products. “It was a great day for the Vermouths of Torino PGI and the other promoted products that create the Mediterranean Aperitivo. The knowledge, passion, and versatility of the categories were highlighted for all to see,” he said. Silva’s sentiment echoed the enthusiasm shared by many attendees, who marveled at how effortlessly Vermouth di Torino PGI could be incorporated into the UK’s emerging aperitivo culture.

What sets Vermouth di Torino PGI apart is its strict adherence to a set of production rules that safeguard its authenticity. Classified by color—white, amber, rosé, or red—and the amount of sugar used, Vermouth di Torino can be extra dry, dry, or sweet. The “Superiore” classification, for example, demands that the vermouth have an alcohol content of at least 17% and that 50% of the wine used is sourced from Piedmont. Key to the unique flavor profile is the inclusion of herbs from the Artemisia genus, especially A. absinthium and A. pontica, which are grown in the Piedmont region.

The Consortium of Vermouth di Torino PGI, founded in 2019, was created to protect this storied product from imitation, ensuring that its unique qualities and long history remain intact. The Consortium also provides technical support to producers, promotes responsible consumption, and collaborates with educational institutes to enhance the product’s visibility. Its Product Specification, approved by the Ministry of Agricultural Food and Forestry Policies in 2017, outlines all the production standards necessary to maintain the integrity of Vermouth di Torino PGI.

At the Novikov event, this long tradition of quality was front and center. The aromatic richness of Vermouth di Torino PGI comes from a harmonious blend of Piedmontese wines, selected for their structure and acidity, and the herbs that give it its characteristic taste. The amber color of some variants is achieved through caramel, while the sweetness comes from sugar, grape must, or honey. This careful attention to detail results in a product that is versatile enough to be enjoyed on its own, over ice with a slice of lemon, or mixed into iconic cocktails.

The event was a resounding success, showcasing the potential for Vermouth di Torino PGI to become a key player in the UK’s burgeoning aperitivo scene. As Roberto Bava noted, the timing is perfect, with British consumers increasingly seeking out low-alcohol, naturally made beverages to enjoy alongside the Mediterranean-inspired cuisine that has become a staple in the UK.

As the attendees departed, they left not just with an appreciation for the exquisite pairing of food and vermouth, but with a deeper understanding of the Mediterranean Aperitivo and the centuries of tradition that Vermouth di Torino PGI represents. This iconic product, born in Piedmont, is set to make its mark on the UK market, inviting new generations to enjoy the timeless ritual of sharing an aperitivo with friends.

https://www.uksommelierassociation.com/