A Culinary Masterpiece: UMU Unveils Its Autumn Kaiseki Menu in Celebration of 20 Years

London – In the heart of Mayfair, UMU—a Michelin-starred haven of Japanese gastronomy—has unveiled its much-anticipated Autumn Kaiseki Menu to celebrate two decades of culinary excellence. This milestone is marked by a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, a signature that has defined UMU’s journey since its inception.

Crafted by Executive Chef Ryo Kamatsu, the menu is a love letter to Kyoto’s Kyo-ryori cuisine, infused with the rich bounty of British autumnal produce. Chef Ryo has curated six exquisite courses that capture the essence of the season, offering a dining experience that is as artistic as it is flavorful.

Highlights include the Mukozuke, a luxurious pairing of scallops, sudachi, and caviar; the Nimonowan, a clear soup brimming with amadai, ceps, and Tokyo leek; and the Agemono, featuring Cornish lobster and girolle spring rolls wrapped in delicate nori. Each dish exemplifies the perfect marriage of Japanese precision and British seasonality, embodying UMU’s ethos of culinary artistry.

True to its philosophy, UMU’s respect for ingredients is unparalleled. Fresh, indigenous line-caught fish from Cornwall and the British Isles are prepared using Ikejime, a traditional Edo-era technique that enhances both texture and flavor while honoring the humane handling of the catch. This meticulous attention to detail extends to every course, culminating in the Gohan, a comforting combination of wagyu, gobo rice, and akadashi miso soup, and a dessert of chestnut and yuzu that offers a delicate, refreshing finale.

Complementing the menu is a thoughtfully curated selection of wines and sakes by Head Sommelier Ryan Johnson. With over 150 premium sakes, 40 by the glass, and 330 wines, guests can choose pairings that elevate the meal’s flavors, from earthy notes of mushrooms to the sweet richness of chestnuts.

“At UMU, we view each season as an opportunity to innovate while staying true to the roots of Japanese cuisine,” says Chef Ryo Kamatsu. “Our Autumn Kaiseki Menu is a celebration of both tradition and creativity, a reflection of 20 years of passion and precision.”



Our Feedback

Umu is certainly a place where I would go back for a special celebration or to meet with friends. THe price of our lunch was around 200 pounds. Not on the cheap side but for a Michelin restaurant that is certainly worth it. THe location is also perfect to suit the needs of business people working in the area who wants to have a business lunch at UMU or tourist alike considering that is in the heart of Mayfair and not too distant from St. James Park. Another highlight is that there is a open air kitchen so you see the chefs at work while you wait for your food or are eating. The interior is sophisticate, elegant with a strong asian touch vibe and atomposhere making you feel you are really stepping into a timeless place all the way back to Japan.

As UMU marks its 20th anniversary, the Autumn Kaiseki Menu (£250) stands as a testament to its enduring commitment to excellence. Whether you are a long-time devotee or a first-time visitor, this menu promises an unforgettable journey through the artistry and essence of Japanese gastronomy, reimagined for a modern, British setting.

Reserve your table now to experience UMU’s remarkable fusion of tradition, seasonality, and innovation—a culinary celebration two decades in the making.

https://www.umurestaurant.com/