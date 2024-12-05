KOYN Japanese restaurant shines a bright star of culinary delicacies in Mayfair

Francesca Lombardo, Journalist and Author
Lodon – Nestled in the heart of Mayfair’s Grosvenor Square, KOYN Japanese brings a slice of Japan to London with a duality inspired by the majestic Mount Fuji. The fifth venture by LSL Capital, co-founded by the father-daughter duo Samyukta and Dinesh Nair, KOYN carries forward the legacy of their other acclaimed establishments like Michelin-starred Jamavar and MiMi Mei Fair. This modern Japanese eatery strikes a harmonious balance between tradition and modernity, creating an immersive dining experience that’s as refined as it is memorable.

From the moment you step into KOYN, the festive atmosphere is palpable. Right at the entrance, a charming mini car adorned with Christmas decorations sets a cheerful, holiday tone. Inside, the bar is an inviting prelude to the restaurant’s delights, where we were warmly greeted with two perfectly crafted margarita cocktails. The staff was impeccably attentive, their hospitality enhancing the overall experience.

For our meal, we chose the Feasting Menu, a curated experience priced at £108 per person. This indulgent selection was designed for sharing, and every dish was a testament to KOYN’s commitment to quality and flavor were pared by excellent selection of wine.

Highlights included:

Lobster Avocado Senbei: A delightful balance of textures and fresh flavors.
Seabass Ceviche: Light, zesty, and utterly refreshing.
Crispy Squid: Perfectly cooked with just the right amount of crunch.
KOYN Sushi Selection: A masterful array of sushi showcasing precision and quality.
Black Cod: Melt-in-your-mouth perfection with a subtle sweetness.
Beef Tenderloin: Cooked to tender perfection, rich and flavorful.
Grilled Nasu (Aubergine): Smoky, savory, and an unexpected star of the menu.
Warm Dark Chocolate Fondant: The perfect sweet ending, indulgent and satisfying.
The ambiance at KOYN is as much a part of the experience as the food. The design reflects Japan’s reverence for simplicity and harmony, yet there’s a modern edge that resonates throughout the space.

KOYN is more than just a meal; it’s an experience. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply indulging in exquisite Japanese cuisine, it delivers on all fronts. The combination of festive charm, attentive service, and unforgettable food earns KOYN Japanese my highest recommendation. Don’t miss the Feasting Menu—it’s a journey worth taking.

To book visit: Kyon Restaurants

