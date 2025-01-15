The National Theatre Announces the Return of Dear England

London – The National Theatre has announced the highly anticipated return of its Olivier Award-winning production Dear England by James Graham. This critically acclaimed play will return to the Olivier Theatre for a limited run from 10 March to 24 May 2025, before heading to The Lowry in Salford for a four-week engagement from 29 May to 29 June 2025.

Directed by Rupert Goold, Artistic Director of the Almeida Theatre, Dear England explores the journey of the England men’s football team under manager Gareth Southgate. The play, which won the 2023 Olivier Award for Best New Play, delves into the intersection of football, leadership, and English identity. With the script set to evolve to include events from the UEFA EURO 2024 championship, the production remains a dynamic and timely reflection of the national psyche.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday 14 June 2024, coinciding with the opening of the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament.

A Unique Opportunity to Evolve the Narrative

Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, shared his excitement about the play’s return:

“Dear England is a captivating examination of football, leadership, and English identity that has already resonated with so many people. We now have the unique opportunity of restaging it with a script reflecting the outcome of this summer’s Euros. James and Rupert have created a special show, and we’re thrilled that more audiences in London and Greater Manchester will experience it.”

Playwright James Graham echoed this sentiment, saying:

“To continue the life of Dear England feels like coming top of the group and moving onto the knockout stages – it’s genuinely thrilling. Knowing we welcomed thousands of people who had never seen a play before was a huge honor and a responsibility. We hope to continue that mission in London and now in Salford too.”

A Play for Football Fans and Beyond

The production’s engagement at The Lowry highlights its connection to the North West, a region where football is deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric. Julia Fawcett, CEO of The Lowry, remarked:

“With football being so integral to the culture of the North West, we know this production will resonate with our audiences. But first… this summer’s Euros!”

A Proven Success

Dear England premiered at the National Theatre on 20 June 2023, with a sold-out run in the Olivier Theatre followed by a successful transfer to the Prince Edward Theatre in London’s West End. The play broke box office records during its West End engagement from October 2023 to January 2024 and was subsequently released to cinemas through National Theatre Live, with over 2,500 screenings across the UK.

Creative Excellence

The play reunites Graham (Sherwood, BBC) with director Goold (Patriots; Tammy Faye, Broadway), alongside an esteemed creative team including set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Evie Gurney, and lighting designer Jon Clark. The cast for the 2025 production is yet to be announced.

In addition to its stage success, Dear England has been adapted into a four-part drama for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, further cementing its status as a cultural touchstone.

Looking Ahead

As England gears up for UEFA EURO 2024, Dear England promises to capture the spirit and struggles of the national team, bringing a compelling mix of drama and reflection to audiences in London and Salford in 2025.

