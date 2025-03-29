SABRAGE AT LAFAYETTE: Hedonism, Acrobatics, and Champagne Sliced with Style

London – When the worlds of high-flying circus, sultry cabaret, and razor-sharp spectacle collide, something unforgettable is bound to emerge. Enter Sabrage, the intoxicating new production premiering at Lafayette in King’s Cross, where theatricality meets indulgence in a dazzling night of excess, elegance and edge.

Directed by Scott Maidment—the visionary behind Strut & Fret’s global sensations such as Blanc de Blanc and LIMBO—Sabrage slices into London’s live entertainment scene with the ceremonial pop of a champagne bottle lopped open by sabre. This world premiere brings together the Olivier- and Tony-winning pedigree of Menier Chocolate Factory with Strut & Fret’s celebrated carnival of chaos, resulting in an experience that’s equal parts immersive, sensual, and visually explosive.

A Venue Transformed

Known for showcasing rising musical acts like Charli XCX and Olivia Dean, Lafayette is transformed here into an intimate den of delights. With plush seating, food-and-drink packages, and the optional entry to Nola’s Bar—a Roaring Twenties-inspired backstage speakeasy dripping in velvet, live music and handcrafted cocktails—Sabrage is not just a show, but a portal into another, more decadent dimension.

The Cast of the Sublime and Surreal

The cast reads like a global who’s-who of contemporary circus and theatrical misfits. Cherise Adams-Burnett, an award-winning jazz vocalist with a rich performance history from the BBC Proms to the Kennedy Center, weaves soul into the show’s narrative heartbeat. The kinetic aerial duo Flynn Miller and Kimberley Bargenquast mesmerise with their gravity-defying elegance, while South Africa’s Skye Ladell brings Hollywood-honed dance precision to the stage.

Expect comedy and absurdity in equal measure from Remi Martin and Spencer Novich, a classic double act forged in Berlin and the wilds of Cirque du Soleil. Add to that Christian Nimri, a roller-skating aerialist-clown hybrid, and Emma Phillips, whose rare parasol-foot-juggling artistry has wowed across the globe. This ensemble doesn’t just perform—they seduce.

A Feast for the Senses

At its core, Sabrage is an ode to storytelling through movement and music, a sensory symphony wrapped in vintage French glamour with a mischievous modern twist. The action plays out in feverish bursts, with multiple characters morphing through a seductive dreamscape, ramping up in energy and intensity throughout the night.

Guests are drawn deeper into the underworld of the show’s hedonistic heart—each act a celebration of the body’s beauty, strength, and absurd potential. Like a fine champagne, Sabrage opens with effervescence, moves through lush, velvet textures of desire and intrigue, and finishes with an unexpected kick.



A New Standard for Live Entertainment

If The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge had a rebellious circus child raised on jazz and glitter, it might look something like Sabrage. With its blend of spectacle, subversion, and storytelling, this show raises the bar for what London nightlife and theatre can offer.

Booking is open until 6 July 2025, but don’t wait—this is the kind of production that earns cult status fast.

Final Verdict:

Sabrage isn’t just a show—it’s an invitation to escape. To revel. To celebrate. So don your best, raise your glass, and prepare for a night of high-octane, champagne-soaked wonder.

To book your ticket visit: https://sabrageshow.co.uk