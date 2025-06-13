FILM NIGHTS at The SOURCE: A New Cinematic Pulse for London – July Programme

LONDON – A quiet cinematic revival is taking root in Stratford. This July, The SOURCE — a newly reimagined cultural space by the University of East London and Newham Council — is opening its doors again to audiences from across the capital for FILM NIGHTS, a vibrant new film series built around connection, reflection, and discovery.

Launched in June with the acclaimed documentary FLOW, FILM NIGHTS is more than a screening programme — it’s a space where powerful stories and real conversations meet. With tickets at just £5, it offers an inclusive, high-quality alternative to home streaming for viewers across London, from East to beyond.

Designed to showcase recent national and international films that may have gone under the radar, FILM NIGHTS creates an opportunity not only to watch cinema, but to engage with it — through periodic curated post-screening Q&As, panel discussions, and the presence of critics, artists, and audiences who care.

“It’s not just about entertainment — it’s about building awareness, encouraging empathy, and creating shared moments of understanding,” says Kritee Gower, Executive Director of The SOURCE and creator of FILM NIGHTS.

Supported by Film London, the series also responds to a cultural gap left by the closure of Picturehouse East, offering a new home for serious film lovers and curious newcomers alike.

🎬 JULY PROGRAMME: FRESH VOICES, REAL STORIES

Every Tuesday evening in July, The SOURCE presents a bold, intimate selection of five films — each offering a unique window into youth, exile, identity, memory, and reinvention.

1 July – How to Have Sex (dir. Molly Manning Walker)

Three teenage girls head to Malia for a summer of sun, freedom, and wild nights — but what starts as a euphoric rite of passage becomes a poignant exploration of consent, pressure, and vulnerability. Winner of Un Certain Regard at Cannes, this debut feature is unflinching and timely.

8 July – Bird (dir. Andrea Arnold)

In her much-anticipated return to fiction, Andrea Arnold (Fish Tank, American Honey) offers a haunting tale of adolescence set in Kent. A lonely teenage girl forms an unusual friendship with a troubled man, played by Barry Keoghan. The film quietly captures the ache of broken homes and the longing for escape.

15 July – To a Land Unknown (dir. Mahdi Fleifel)

Two Palestinian cousins are stranded in Athens, trapped in an endless limbo as they try to escape to Europe. Mahdi Fleifel’s Cannes-selected feature is a raw, urgent portrait of desperation, exile, and fractured masculinity, rendered with realism and restrained emotion.

22 July – Ocean

Note: Awaiting final confirmation on filmmaker

This poetic, meditative film blends memory, migration, and maternal ties through a dreamlike lens. Navigating the boundaries between land and water, fiction and documentary, Ocean is a cinematic reflection on displacement and belonging, perfect for viewers who favour introspective, visual storytelling.

29 July – The Last Showgirl (dir. Phil Cox)

Set in Blackpool, this moving docu-fiction hybrid follows Sue Cadman, a retired cabaret performer stepping back into the spotlight after decades away. With sequins, nostalgia, and unflinching honesty, The Last Showgirl explores ageing, identity, and the enduring power of the stage.



COME FOR THE FILM, STAY FOR THE CONVERSATION

Doors open at 6:00 PM for drinks, popcorn, and snacks from The Café at The SOURCE. Screenings begin at 6:30 PM, with selected evenings featuring post-film Q&As or panel discussions with critics, filmmakers, or cultural commentators.

TICKETS: £5 + booking fee

Reserve now at 👉 thesource-stratford.co.uk

Follow @thesourcestratford on Instagram for behind-the-scenes photos, exclusive insights, and daily updates.