Does the law forget the human being for whom it was written? – La legge, si dimentica dell’essere umano per cui è stata scritta?

When the law is used to justify the erosion of the very freedoms it was meant to protect - Quando il diritto viene usato per giustificare l’erosione delle stesse libertà che era chiamato a tutelare

London – “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights; that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness”. This principle is one of the cornerstones of the US Declaration of Independence (1776), but it was never meant to be poetry. It was a promise. Yet today, for thousands of immigrant families in the United States, it represents a contradiction.

The recent deployment of military forces to assist the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations marks a point of no return, where the law is used to justify the erosion of the very freedoms it was designed to uphold.

Children born in the United States, citizens by birth, watch their undocumented – or even lawful permanent resident – parents get arrested without a warrant, nor charges. These arrests, when considered alongside the lack of access to legal remedies to challenge the detention – due to mass deportations –, are a clear violation of the US Constitutional right to due process.

Moreover, according to data collected by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), as of mid-June 2025, more than 70% of people in detention have no criminal history at all, even though the Trump administration said the real purpose of ICE operations was to reduce crime in the country.

Regarding the fulfilment of international obligations, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), ratified by the United States in 1992, establishes the right to liberty, security of person, and protection from arbitrary arrest (Art. 9). It also affirms that “All persons deprived of their liberty shall be treated with humanity and with respect for the inherent dignity of the human person” (Art. 10). These words, too, have become meaningless in ICE detention facilities, where reports of overcrowding, solitary confinement, denial of medical care, and psychological abuse continue to surface.

Furthermore, pursuant to article 16 of the Convention Against Torture, the United States must prevent any act of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, even when such acts do not fulfil the CAT strict definition of torture.

In this climate, protests have erupted across several major cities, most notably in Los Angeles, where everyday citizens and activists flooded the streets to condemn not only the cruelty of the arrests, but the normalization of fear in a cry of resistance.

Beyond constitutional violations, something deeper is being lost: the soul of American democracy.

What happens to a society when the pursuit of happiness becomes a privilege, not a right? When walking your child to school or speaking a language other than English in public could make you a target?

The fear is no longer abstract. Instead, it lives in the silence of classrooms, in the empty seats at dinner tables, in the hesitant steps toward a hospital or courthouse.

And so, when happiness becomes inaccessible to some, it becomes fragile for all.

As human beings we must ask ourselves: What’s the purpose of the law when it forgets the human it was written for?

Alessia Martorella

alessia.martorella@alessiamartorella.com

www.alessiamartorella.com

VERSIONE IN ITALIANO

“Consideriamo verità evidenti per sé stesse che tutti gli uomini sono creati uguali; che sono stati dotati dal loro Creatore di taluni diritti inalienabili; che, fra questi diritti, vi sono la vita, la libertà e il perseguimento del benessere”. Questo principio è uno dei pilastri della Dichiarazione d’Indipendenza degli Stati Uniti (1776), ma non fu mai inteso come poesia. Era una promessa. Eppure, oggi, per migliaia di famiglie di immigrati negli Stati Uniti, rappresenta una contraddizione.

Il recente dispiegamento di forze militari a supporto delle operazioni dell’Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) segna un punto di non ritorno, in cui il diritto viene usato per giustificare l’erosione delle stesse libertà che era chiamato a tutelare.

Bambini nati negli Stati Uniti, che acquisiscono la cittadinanza per diritto di nascita, osservano i propri genitori – immigrati irregolari o persino residenti permanenti regolari – essere arrestati senza un mandato, né accuse.

Questi arresti, uniti alla mancanza di accesso a rimedi legali per contestare la detenzione – a causa delle deportazioni di massa –, rappresentano una chiara violazione del diritto costituzionale statunitense a subire un giusto processo.

Inoltre, secondo i dati raccolti dal Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), a metà giugno 2025, oltre il 70% delle persone detenute non ha alcun precedente penale, nonostante l’amministrazione Trump avesse dichiarato che il vero scopo delle operazioni ICE fosse quello di ridurre la criminalità nel Paese.

Per quanto riguarda il rispetto degli obblighi internazionali, il Patto Internazionale sui Diritti Civili e Politici (ICCPR), ratificato dagli Stati Uniti nel 1992, stabilisce il diritto alla libertà, alla sicurezza personale e alla protezione contro arresti arbitrari (ex art. 9). All’articolo 10 viene affermato, inoltre, che “Tutte le persone private della loro libertà devono essere trattate con umanità e con rispetto per la dignità intrinseca dell’essere umano”.

Anche queste parole hanno ormai perso significato nei centri di detenzione dell’ICE, dove continuano ad emergere segnalazioni di sovraffollamento, isolamento prolungato, negazione di cure mediche e abusi psicologici.

Inoltre, ai sensi dell’articolo 16 della Convenzione contro la Tortura, gli Stati Uniti devono proibire qualsiasi atto che rappresenti una pena o un trattamento crudele, inumano o degradante, anche qualora non rientri nella rigida definizione di tortura fornita dalla Convenzione stessa.

In questo clima, varie proteste sono scoppiate in diverse grandi città, in particolare a Los Angeles, dove cittadini comuni e attivisti hanno invaso le strade per denunciare non solo la crudeltà degli arresti, ma anche la normalizzazione della paura, in un grido collettivo di resistenza.

Al di là delle violazioni costituzionali, si sta perdendo qualcosa di più profondo: l’anima della democrazia americana.

Cosa accade ad una società quando il perseguimento della felicità diventa un privilegio, e non più un diritto?

Quando accompagnare tuo figlio a scuola o parlare una lingua diversa dall’inglese in pubblico può renderti un bersaglio?

La paura non è più un concetto astratto. Bensì, vive nel silenzio delle aule scolastiche, nei posti vuoti a tavola, nei passi esitanti verso un ospedale o un tribunale.

E così, quando la felicità diventa inaccessibile per alcuni, diventa fragile per tutti.

Come esseri umani dobbiamo chiederci: qual è il senso della legge, se dimentica l’essere umano per cui è stata scritta?

