BARILLA’S RED PESTO JUST WON THE GREAT TASTE AWARD AND IS ABOUT TO BECOME YOUR NEW PASTA OBSESSION

The Italian flavors created by the high-quality ingredients are not only "unique", but also products that make "dream" who eat them.

London – Pesto and pasta: a perfect match.

Now even more irresistible thanks to Barilla Pesto Rosso, proudly awarded a star by the Great Taste Award for its rich, layered flavor, creamy texture, and uncompromising quality, all crafted with authentic Italian craftsmanship.

Made with juicy, sun-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, rich Grana Padano DOP, and a dash of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI, this award-winning pesto truly captures the essence of Italy in every spoonful. Bring a burst of Mediterranean sunshine right into your kitchen, like a mini vacation in a jar.

And the best part? It’s gluten-free and vegetarian, making it the perfect pantry staple for the whole family.

Mix it with spaghetti, add it to fusilli, or spread it on crusty bread for a snack that says aperitivo time begins now. Once opened, it can be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days, ideal for last-minute lunches, quick dinners, or sneaky spoonfuls straight from the jar.

Alberto Costella, Marketing Manager at Barilla, said: “Our Pesto Rosso has an instantly recognizable flavor profile. It balances richness and freshness in a way that makes it versatile yet distinctive, which is why so many people tell us it’s become a staple in their kitchens, whether for midweek meals or quick bursts of flavor”.

Alberto Costella continues: “The recipe captures the essence of Italian cuisine: quality ingredients treated with respect. The tomatoes add sweetness, the cheese adds body, and the balsamic vinegar rounds it all out with a touch of vibrancy. It’s a little jar of Italian sunshine, ready to enjoy straight from the shelf.“

Alberto Costella finish by commenting: “We’re delighted to see it receive a Great Taste Award, especially because it highlights the care and passion we put into every jar. As more and more consumers seek versatile, high-quality products, this award reinforces our commitment to offering authentic Italian food experiences.”

For pesto lovers, it’s not just Rosso.

Those craving something more classic can try Barilla’s Pesto alla Genovese, a multiple taste test winner—rich in the timeless flavor of fresh basil and Parmigiano Reggiano—which ranked first in consumer preferences, with 39% of shoppers choosing it over Sacla and Filippo Berio.

For something a little different, the brand also offers Basil and Rocket Pesto in its UK range, because there’s a jar for every mood, meal, and craving.



Barilla Pesto Rosso is now available at Co-op, Morrisons, Ocado, Amazon, and selected independent retailers across the UK.

Customers can buy Barilla Pesto Rosso at a lower price at Morrisons from August 13th to September 9th, and then enjoy further discounts at Co-op from September 10th to 30th.

And from October 7th to November 4th, Ocado offers free pasta when you buy any Barilla pesto or sauce: the perfect excuse to stock up.

ABOUT BARILLA

Barilla’s journey starts in Parma (Italy) in 1877, as a small bread and pasta shop.

Today, 146 years later, Barilla’s products can be found in more than 100 countries and have become icons in worldwide food industry.