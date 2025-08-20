Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall

London – ALL RISE! London audiences are once again summoned to the courtroom as Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution continues its acclaimed run at London County Hall – now booking until 26 April 2026.

This year marks a double milestone: not only is the production entering its eighth triumphant year, but 2025 also celebrates 100 years since Christie’s original story – first published in 1925 under the title Traitor Hands. A century on, Lucy Bailey’s thrilling staging, produced by Eleanor Lloyd Productions and Rebecca Stafford Productions, keeps drawing full houses to one of the capital’s most atmospheric venues.

Since its opening in 2017, the show has gripped audiences with Christie’s masterful tale of justice, passion and betrayal. The case of Leonard Vole – accused of cold-blooded murder – unfolds in a stunningly realised courtroom setting inside County Hall itself. As prosecution battles defence, and witnesses take the stand, Bailey’s direction places the audience at the very heart of the drama.

The current cast features Harry Chandler (Les Misérables) as the accused Leonard Vole, with Charlotte Beaumont (Broadchurch) as his enigmatic wife Romaine. They are joined by Jonathan Firth as Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, Nigel Hastings as Mr Mayhew, Jeffery Kissoon as Mr Justice Wainwright and David Birrell as Mr Myers QC. The ensemble is completed by Charles Angiama, Caroline Gruber, Matthew Hebden, Phoenix Henries, Harrison Hirst, Gillian McCafferty, Sky Bailey McGill, Anna Rawlings, Jack Spencer, Dale Superville, Paulo Vieira and Christopher Wright.

The show also offers a rare chance to step inside London County Hall. Designed by Ralph Knott and opened by King George V in 1922, the building served as the headquarters of London’s local government for over six decades before becoming home to this unique production.

Witness for the Prosecution has a remarkable legacy. First staged in 1953 at the Winter Garden Theatre, adapted by Christie herself, it was later immortalised in Billy Wilder’s 1957 Oscar-nominated film starring Tyrone Power, Marlene Dietrich and Charles Laughton. Its reputation for secrecy is legendary – film audiences were once asked to pledge not to reveal the ending.

Today, Bailey’s production keeps the suspense alive for a new generation, with designs by William Dudley, lighting by Chris Davey, sound by Mic Pool, and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

For those keen to immerse themselves further, a new interactive map highlights key London locations connected to Christie’s story – a perfect companion before stepping into court.

So take your seat, prepare to judge the evidence, and remember: in this courtroom, no one is safe from suspicion.

Booking now until 26 April 2026 at London County Hall.

👉 www.witnesscountyhall.com