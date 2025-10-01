London – Alla Residenza dell’Ambasciatore d’Italia a Londra la presentazione di Superveloce di Peter Grimsdale

Londra, 25 settembre 2025 – L’Ambasciata d’Italia a Londra ha ospitato la presentazione di Superveloce: How Italian Cars Conquered the World, l’ultimo libro del noto scrittore e broadcaster britannico Peter Grimsdale. L’evento ha visto l’autore dialogare con il giornalista e scrittore Beppe Severgnini.

Nel volume, Grimsdale ripercorre la straordinaria storia dell’industria automobilistica italiana: dai trionfi del dopoguerra di Alfa Romeo e Maserati sui circuiti internazionali al fascino senza tempo di Ferrari, Fiat e Lamborghini. Attraverso un intreccio di storia culturale, approfondimento tecnico e capacità narrativa, l’autore mostra come il design e l’ingegneria italiani abbiano contribuito a plasmare non solo il settore automobilistico, ma anche l’immaginario moderno.

Durante la serata è stata sottolineata l’unicità del contributo italiano, capace di fondere bellezza e funzionalità, arte e ingegneria, eleganza e prestazioni, design e velocità. Le automobili italiane non sono soltanto mezzi di trasporto, ma autentiche icone culturali, simboli di ingegno e creatività ammirati da generazioni in tutto il mondo.

L’Ambasciatore ha rimarcato l’importanza di presentare un libro di questo genere a Londra, città che da sempre celebra il design e l’innovazione italiani. Ha inoltre ricordato come, da oltre un secolo, ingegneri, designer e piloti italiani abbiano fissato standard globali di velocità, stile e innovazione, evidenziando sia il valore di questo lascito sia le soluzioni creative che l’Italia sta portando alle nuove sfide della mobilità, della sostenibilità e della tecnologia.

L’Ambasciata d’Italia ha infine espresso un sentito ringraziamento a Peter Grimsdale per il suo straordinario contributo e a Beppe Severgnini per la sua capacità di raccontare, con intelligenza e ironia, la creatività italiana a un pubblico internazionale.



At the Italian Embassy in London: Presentation of Superveloce by Peter Grimsdale

London, 25 September 2025 – The Embassy of Italy in London hosted the presentation of Superveloce: How Italian Cars Conquered the World, the latest book by renowned British writer and broadcaster Peter Grimsdale. The event featured a conversation between the author and journalist and writer Beppe Severgnini.

In his book, Grimsdale retraces the extraordinary history of the Italian automotive industry: from the post-war triumphs of Alfa Romeo and Maserati on international racing circuits to the timeless allure of Ferrari, Fiat, and Lamborghini. Blending cultural history, technical insight, and narrative skill, the author shows how Italian design and engineering have helped shape not only the automotive sector but also modern imagination.

During the evening, the uniqueness of the Italian contribution was highlighted – the ability to merge beauty and functionality, art and engineering, elegance and performance, design and speed. Italian cars are not simply means of transport, but true cultural icons, symbols of ingenuity and creativity admired by generations worldwide.

The Ambassador emphasised the importance of presenting such a book in London, a city that has long celebrated Italian design and innovation. He also recalled how, for over a century, Italian engineers, designers, and drivers have set global standards for speed, style, and innovation, underscoring both the significance of this legacy and the creative solutions Italy is bringing to today’s challenges in mobility, sustainability, and technology.

Finally, the Embassy of Italy expressed heartfelt thanks to Peter Grimsdale for his outstanding contribution and to Beppe Severgnini for his ability to convey Italian creativity to an international audience with intelligence and wit.