A Taste of Italian Indulgence: Piccolino’s Weekend Menu Launch

London – Last weekend, I had the pleasure of experiencing Piccolino’s newly launched Weekend Menu — a two-course feast of pure Italian indulgence priced at just £30. In a time when eating out can easily feel like a luxury, this offering feels like a small act of rebellion: fine dining that doesn’t demand compromise.

We kicked off the evening with two perfectly balanced Margarita cocktails — tangy, refreshing, and beautifully presented — the ideal prelude to a leisurely Italian dinner. The atmosphere at Piccolino was everything one hopes for on a weekend: lively yet elegant, with the soft hum of conversation and the comforting aroma of basil, garlic, and slow-cooked sauces wafting from the open kitchen.

I started with Bruschetta Gamberoni, generous prawns drizzled with a delicate sauce that blended citrus and spice, resting on crisp sourdough brushed.

For the main course, I couldn’t resist the now-famous Lasagne al Wagyu — 25 glorious layers of slow-cooked wagyu beef, béchamel, and handmade pasta sheets. Each bite was a symphony of flavour and texture — comforting yet refined, indulgent yet somehow light.

To finish, I couldn’t resist a scoop of silky Italian ice cream, followed by a glass of chilled limoncello, the perfect ending to a meal that truly felt like a journey to Italy — minus the flight.

What struck me most, beyond the quality of the food, was the spirit of the menu. The idea that you can enjoy premium ingredients — lobster, wagyu, or freshly grilled chicken — without the usual London price tag feels refreshing, even generous. It’s a reminder that indulgence can still be accessible.

Piccolino’s Weekend Menu captures the essence of an Italian summer holiday: sunlit flavours, generous portions, and a touch of glamour that feels both nostalgic and contemporary.

As I left, I couldn’t help but think that this might become my new weekend ritual. After all, when a restaurant manages to combine impeccable quality, authentic hospitality, and genuine value, it’s an invitation worth accepting again and again.

Two courses for £30 never tasted so good.

To book visit: Piccolino Restaurant