A Taste of Italian Indulgence: Piccolino’s Weekend Menu Launch

da
Francesca Lombardo, Journalist and Author
-
0
21

London – Last weekend, I had the pleasure of experiencing Piccolino’s newly launched Weekend Menu — a two-course feast of pure Italian indulgence priced at just £30. In a time when eating out can easily feel like a luxury, this offering feels like a small act of rebellion: fine dining that doesn’t demand compromise.

We kicked off the evening with two perfectly balanced Margarita cocktails — tangy, refreshing, and beautifully presented — the ideal prelude to a leisurely Italian dinner. The atmosphere at Piccolino was everything one hopes for on a weekend: lively yet elegant, with the soft hum of conversation and the comforting aroma of basil, garlic, and slow-cooked sauces wafting from the open kitchen.

I started with Bruschetta Gamberoni, generous prawns drizzled with a delicate sauce that blended citrus and spice, resting on crisp sourdough brushed.

For the main course, I couldn’t resist the now-famous Lasagne al Wagyu — 25 glorious layers of slow-cooked wagyu beef, béchamel, and handmade pasta sheets. Each bite was a symphony of flavour and texture — comforting yet refined, indulgent yet somehow light.

To finish, I couldn’t resist a scoop of silky Italian ice cream, followed by a glass of chilled limoncello, the perfect ending to a meal that truly felt like a journey to Italy — minus the flight.

What struck me most, beyond the quality of the food, was the spirit of the menu. The idea that you can enjoy premium ingredients — lobster, wagyu, or freshly grilled chicken — without the usual London price tag feels refreshing, even generous. It’s a reminder that indulgence can still be accessible.

Piccolino’s Weekend Menu captures the essence of an Italian summer holiday: sunlit flavours, generous portions, and a touch of glamour that feels both nostalgic and contemporary.

As I left, I couldn’t help but think that this might become my new weekend ritual. After all, when a restaurant manages to combine impeccable quality, authentic hospitality, and genuine value, it’s an invitation worth accepting again and again.

Two courses for £30 never tasted so good.
To book visit: Piccolino Restaurant

Articolo precedenteMidnight: Todrick Hall’s Bold New Musical Comes to London
Prossimo articoloFONDALI CAPO VATICANO IN BUONO STATO DI SALUTE
Francesca Lombardo, Journalist and Author
http://www.francescalombardo.net
Francesca Lombardo is a Culture Editor at Italy News and author. She holds a Master's degree in journalism from the LCC of London and her articles has been published by the Financial Times, Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, Sunday Times, Sunday Telegraph, The Herald, Sunday Express, Daily Express, Irish Independent, The Sunday Business Post, A Place in the Sun, Ryanair Magazine, Easyjet Magazine, CNBC magazine, Voyager magazine, Portugal Magazine, Travel Trade Gazette, House Hunter in the sun, Homes Worldwide and to Italian outlets, Repubblica, D Repubblica, L'Espresso, Il Venerdì, Vogue, Vogue Uomo, Vogue Casa, GQ, Il Sole 24 Ore, F Magazine, TU Style, La Stampa, "A", Gioia. Francesca Lombardo has trained at the business desks of the Sunday Times, Daily Mail and Daily Express. She has authored a children's book series titled Beatrice and the London Bus. website: www.francescalombardo.net

Lascia un commento

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here