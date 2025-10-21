Midnight: Todrick Hall’s Bold New Musical Comes to London

London – When Todrick Hall steps onto a stage, audiences expect something electric — a blend of precision, heart, and originality that only he can deliver. This November, the global entertainer, Broadway and West End star brings that same creative fire to Sadler’s Wells East for the first-ever public workshop performances of his original new musical, Midnight. The show runs for one week only, from 11 to 15 November 2025, offering seven exclusive performances that invite audiences to experience the birth of a major new work in development.

Set in America’s South during the nineteenth century, Midnight unfolds as a sweeping story of love, conflict, and understanding. Entirely sung-through in the grand tradition of Hamilton, Les Misérables, and Rent, the score moves seamlessly between gospel, rhythm and blues, classical, pop, rock, opera, folk, and musical theatre — a rich and unexpected mix that defies genre boundaries. Its central message is simple yet profound: we cannot choose the roles we are given in life, but we can choose how we play them.

At a time when the world feels increasingly divided, Midnight stands as Hall’s artistic call for empathy and unity — “a celebration of love and understanding at a time when we need it most.” Born during the pandemic, the musical grew from Hall’s deep desire to create something that could bridge differences and bring people together. “I wanted to create something that could help unify us,” he explains. “Something that would compel audiences to imagine what it’s like to walk a mile in each other’s shoes, to feel empathy for those less fortunate, and to find patience and understanding for those who have more.”

Earlier this year, Midnight was presented privately in London and New York to small invited audiences. Those closed-door showings offered a rare glimpse into Hall’s evolving vision — one that has been years in the making. At one such performance, held on his birthday, Hall witnessed a remarkable moment: people of opposing political and social beliefs sitting side by side, moved to tears by a story that transcended difference. “It gave me full-body chills. It was at that moment that I realised that this piece had the power to connect people in a way I could only have hoped for.”

Hall’s own story runs parallel to that dream. “I was ten years old when I first dreamed of writing my own musical,” he says. “But when I looked at the greats — Sondheim, Schwartz, Webber, Rodgers & Hammerstein — I noticed not only that I looked very different from them, but also that, given the roots of my upbringing, I could never have imagined a path for my name to sit alongside theirs.” Midnight represents the realisation of that early dream — a full-circle moment for an artist whose career has spanned YouTube, pop, Broadway, and beyond.

With Hall directing, choreographing, and starring in the role of Rail, Midnight brings together an impressive company that includes Jeremy Beloate (Richard), Charlotte Odusanya (Lily Rose), Ailsa Davidson (Scarlet), Charlotte Jaconelli (Violet), Georgina Onuorah (Happy), Barney Wilkinson (Harry), Ashlee Irish (Clyde), Jill Marie Cooper (Charlotte), Watkins Smith Jr. (Billy), and Craig Armstrong (Sylvester), with Brandon Lee Sears as Rehearsal Rail and a talented ensemble.

Behind the scenes, Hall leads a strong creative team, including Assistant Director Charlotte Jaconelli, Lighting Designer Rory Beaton, Sound Designer Sound Quiet Time, Musical Supervisor Mark Crossland, and Co-Musical Directors Caitlin Morgan and Marcus Carter-Adams, with Casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CSA and Associate Casting by Laura Seaborn.

For Hall, Midnight is more than a musical — it’s an act of faith in what art can do. “At this moment, I think people are craving new stories, original music, and experiences that move them — that remind them what it means to be human. That is what I’ve tried to create with Midnight. It’s a story about empathy, identity, and hope, and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

With only seven performances at Sadler’s Wells East, this is an extraordinary opportunity to witness a new musical in its formative stage — to be among the first to see a piece that may soon take its place in the wider theatrical canon.

As Hall says simply: “I hope you will get to be one of the first people to say you were there from the beginning. Don’t miss Midnight.”

Additional Event: “A Cuppa With…”

Ahead of the November performances, Todrick Hall will host a special master class titled “A Cuppa With… Todrick Hall” on 22 October 2025 at The Source (Source Studios), Stratford (E15 1BX) — a venue powered by University of East London and Newham Council. This session offers an opportunity to engage with Hall’s creative process and vision ahead of the musical’s London workshop run. Hall is in residence at the Source for a few weeks of rehearsal ahead of the November run.

Listing Information

Midnight – An Original New Musical by Todrick Hall

Venue: Sadler’s Wells East, 101 Carpenters Rd, Stratford Cross, London E20 2AR

Dates: Tuesday 11–Saturday 15 November 2025

Performances: 2 pm & 7.30 pm (7 shows only)

Tickets & Info: sadlerswells.com/whats-on/midnight

For a cuppa with Todrick Hall book on thesource-stratford.com