Saturday, November 8, 2025: A significant day in the City’s calendar. Sabato 8 novembre 2025: un giorno importante nel calendario della City

London – This year is particularly significant: for the first time in its 800-year history, the Lord Mayor’s Show will become the Lady Mayor’s Show.

Dame Susan Langley DBE, elected the 697th Lord Mayor of London, is the third woman to hold this office and the first to adopt the title “Lady Mayor.

“The Lady Mayor’s Show is an annual event that dates back over 800 years.

The original purpose of this historic event was to welcome the new Lord Mayor and “show her off” to the citizens of the City.

During the procession, the Mayor will take the oath of allegiance to the sovereign at the Royal Courts of Justice.

The show will be a live spectacle of sight and sound, showcasing the unique mix of elements that characterize the Square Mile.

There will be a parade of marching bands and carriage companies in traditional dress, along with modern businesses, community groups, schools, and charities.

Over 7,000 participants, 200 horses, and approximately 150 groups and floats will gather in a three-mile procession to celebrate the Mayor’s first full day in office.



VERSIONE IN ITALIANO

Sabato 8 novembre 2025: un giorno importante nel calendario della City

Nella City sabato prossimo si potra’ assistere al Lady Mayor’s Show 2025, uno dei giorni più importanti della City di Londra ogni anno.

Quest’anno e’ particolarmente importante: per la prima volta nei suoi 800 anni di storia, il Lord Mayor’s Show diventerà il Lady Mayor’s Show.

Dame Susan Langley DBE, eletta 697ª Lord Mayor di Londra, è la terza donna a ricoprire questo incarico e la prima ad adottare il titolo di “Lady Mayor”.

Il Lady Mayor’s Show è un evento annuale che risale a oltre 800 anni fa. Lo scopo originale di questo evento storico era quello di dare il benvenuto alla nuova Lord Mayor e di “mostrarla” ai cittadini della City. Durante la processione, la Sindaca presterà giuramento di fedeltà al sovrano presso la Royal Courts of Justice.

Lo spettacolo sarà uno spettacolo dal vivo di immagini e suoni, che metterà in mostra l’originale mix di elementi che caratterizzano lo Square Mile.

Ci sara’ la sfilata di bande musicali, compagnie di carrozze cittadine in abiti tradizionali, insieme ad aziende moderne, gruppi comunitari, scuole e organizzazioni benefiche.

Oltre 7.000 partecipanti, 200 cavalli e circa 150 gruppi e carri allegorici si riuniscono in una processione lunga tre miglia per celebrare il primo giorno completo di mandato della Sindaca.

