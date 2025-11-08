WAR RUSSIA UKRAINE: Pokrovsk has fallen. Is Ukraine’s collapse getting closer? Pokrovsk è caduta. Il crollo dell’Ucraina e’ piu’ vicino?

City of London – I would like to share with italynews.it readers around the world this dialogue between Professor Glenn Diesen (Norwegian political scientist, political commentator, and politician, currently a professor in the Department of Economics, History, and Social Sciences at the University of Southeastern Norway) and Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis (retired U.S. Army officer and U.S. foreign policy analyst), a veteran of four combat tours, winner of the Ridenhour Prize for Truth-Telling, and host of the YouTube channel *Daniel Davis Deep Dive*.

I believe that the facts, strategies, manipulation, and poor information Europeans have and are receiving about the war in Ukraine pose a major problem for Europe’s future.

I hope I’m wrong.

Dear readers, stay updated on international events every day because they are what change our daily lives. For better or for worse.

VERSIONE IN ITALIANO

Desidero condividere con i lettori di italynews.it questo dialogo tra il prof. Glenn Diesen (politologo, commentatore politico e politico norvegese, attualmente professore presso il Dipartimento di Economia, Storia e Scienze Sociali dell’Università della Norvegia sudorientale) ed il Tenente Colonnello Daniel Davis (ufficiale in pensione dell’esercito degli Stati Uniti e analista di politica estera statunitense) è un veterano di quattro missioni di combattimento, vincitore del Ridenhour Prize for Truth-Telling e conduttore del canale YouTube *Daniel Davis Deep Dive*.

Credo che i fatti, le strategie, la manipolazione, la scarsa informazione che gli europei hanno ricevuto e che stanno ricevendo sulla guerra in Ucraina, rappresenti per il futuro dell’Europa un grosso problema.

Mi auguro di sbagliarmi.

Cari lettori, aggiornatevi ogni giorno sugli avvenimenti internazionali perche’ sono quelli che cambiano la nostra vita quotidiana. Nel bene e nel male.

