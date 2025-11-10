Russia-Ukraine War: The situation in Pokrovsk.

Capturing Pokrovsk would bring Russia closer to its goal of occupying the entire Donbass

City of London – Fighting continues between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Pokrovsk area.

In the past few hours, the pace of Russian advances in and around Pokrovsk has temporarily slowed.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) found no evidence yesterday that would allow it to assess further advances by Russian forces towards Pokrovsk.

This confirms recent Ukrainian reports that Russian forces have slowed the pace of ground operations towards Pokrovsk to extend logistics and bring reinforcements to southern Pokrovsk.

A source affiliated with Ukrainian military intelligence reported on November 8 that Russian forces are present in most areas of Pokrovsk, but cannot encircle the city because Russian forces are conducting infiltration missions into and through Pokrovsk only from southern Pokrovsk. The source also said that Russian forces are sending mortar teams and additional drone operators to Pokrovsk to step up interdiction efforts against Ukrainian land lines of communication (GLOC).

