City of London – The Russian Ministry of Defense, in its daily statement on the progress of the war, which they call a special operation, reported that:



Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of a mechanized brigade, an AFU assault regiment, and a territorial defense brigade near Alekseyevka, Pavlovka, and Sadki (Sumy region).

In the direction of Kharkov, units of an AFU motorized infantry brigade were hit near Sinelnikovo and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

AFU losses amounted to 140 soldiers, four motor vehicles, and a field artillery gun. An ammunition depot and six material depots were neutralized.

The Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line. Attacks were launched against personnel and equipment from two mechanized brigades, an AFU assault brigade, and a National Guard brigade near Petropavlovka, Kurilovka, Boguslavka, Novoplatonovka (Kharkov Region), Drobyshevo, and Novoselovka (Donetsk People’s Republic).

Assault detachments of the 6th Army continue to destroy the encircled enemy group near Kupyansk (Kharkov Region). The eastern part of the city has been completely liberated.

The enemy did not hesitate to break through the encircled units. In the last 24 hours, an attack by units of the 1st National Guard Brigade, aimed at freeing the encircled units, was repelled in the southern area of ​​Kupyansk-Uzlovoy (Kharkov Region).

Up to 60 soldiers and 16 military vehicles were neutralized, including five armored combat vehicles, a counterfire radar station, three electronic warfare stations, and five pickup trucks.

In total, more than 220 soldiers, seven armored combat vehicles, and 16 motor vehicles of the Air Force were neutralized in the Zapad Group of Forces’ area of ​​responsibility. Four ammunition depots and eight electronic warfare and counterfire stations were neutralized.

The Yug Group of Forces took up more advantageous lines and positions. Formations of two mechanized brigades, one AFU airmobile brigade, and one National Guard brigade were hit near Seversk, Zvanovka, Vasyukovka, Ivanopolye, Platonovka, Kuzminovka, Konstantinovka, Verolyubovka, Pleshcheyevka, and Klinovoye (Donetsk People’s Republic).

The enemy lost more than 185 soldiers, one tank, three armored fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, and three field guns. An ammunition depot and a material depot were destroyed.

The Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops inflicted losses of personnel and equipment on three mechanized brigades, a hunter brigade, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, an AFU assault regiment, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade, and two National Guard brigades near Belitskoye, Toretskoye, Rozy Luksemburg, Suvorovo, and Rodinskoye (Donetsk People’s Republic), Ivanovka, and Novopavlovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

In Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People’s Republic), assault groups of the 2nd Army are conducting intense offensive operations in the northwestern and eastern neighborhoods of the Central District, as well as in the area of ​​the railway station depot. Over the past 24 hours, 256 buildings have been liberated. Furthermore, the clearing of Rog (Donetsk People’s Republic) from Ukrainian militants continues, with 98 buildings liberated.

Seven attacks have been repelled, including three against armored vehicles and an attack by the 32nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU from the Grishino area (Donetsk People’s Republic) to free an encircled AFU group. Up to 17 military vehicles and up to 30 AFU soldiers have been neutralized.

An attempt to break through the encirclement of Ukrainian militants from the 38th Marine Brigade of the AFU in the direction of Novoekonomicheskoye (Donetsk People’s Republic) was also thwarted.

In Dimitrov (Donetsk People’s Republic), units of the 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade (51st Army) are expanding their offensive in the Vostochny district and the southern part of the settlement, as well as towards the Zapadny microdistrict.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 236 AFU soldiers and 27 different weapons have been neutralized in the direction of Krasnoarmeysk, including seven armored combat vehicles, ten motor vehicles, and two artillery guns.

In total, more than 455 soldiers, 10 armored fighting vehicles, five field artillery guns, and 13 AFU motor vehicles were neutralized in the Tsentr Group’s area of ​​responsibility.

The Vostok Group’s units continued to advance to the depths of the enemy’s defence and completed liberation of Novouspenovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

The Group’s units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, and one assault regiment of the AFU near Danilovka, Orestopol, Nechayevka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Rybnoye, Sladkoye, and Novoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 205 troops, four motor vehicles, and three materiel depots.

The Dnepr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, one coastal defence brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade have been hit near Stepnogorsk, Lukyanovskoye, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region) and Nikolskoye (Kherson region).

More than 50 troops, five motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations, two ammunition depots, and two materiel depots have been neutralised.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have inflicted damage on transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the AFU, UAV depots, temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 140 areas.