TH@51 – A Cosmopolitan Dining Escape in London’s Royal Quarter

London – Tucked within the elegant enclave of Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences, just moments from Buckingham Palace, TH@51 has quietly built a reputation as one of Westminster’s most intriguing dining rooms. Part restaurant, part glass-walled sanctuary, the venue exemplifies the Taj philosophy: worldly, warm, and meticulously polished.

Where many hotel restaurants lean heavily on either luxury or cosmopolitan flair, TH@51 manages to fuse both. Its approach is unmistakably global, but without the chaotic crash of a fusion concept. Instead, dishes feel curated from London’s international energy—an edit rather than a collage.

A Setting that Feels Like a Retreat

One of TH@51’s strengths lies in its striking glass dining room, a contemporary structure that allows natural light to soften the polished interiors. It is elegant without pretension, the sort of room that works as easily for solo travellers as for celebratory dinners.

But step outside and you encounter the venue’s true surprise: the TH@51 Courtyard, one of central London’s most atmospheric outdoor spaces. Enclosed, tranquil, and beautifully designed, it is a quiet revelation—an alfresco haven where the bustle of SW1 melts away. In summer, it’s a rare pocket of serenity; in winter, a festive hideaway dressed in lights and seasonal ornamentation.



A Menu That Mirrors London’s Culinary Patchwork

The culinary identity at TH@51 is described as a “creative spin on global food,” but in practice it’s more refined than that phrase implies. While menus change seasonally, the through-line is a confident combination of international flavours prepared with precision, allowing diners to journey across continents without feeling over-stimulated.

This December, the kitchen embraces the season with festive specials, alongside a playful cocktail list featuring the likes of a Candy Cane Cosmo and a Mistletoe Martini. For those seeking a fuller experience, TH@51 also offers exclusive Christmas Eve and Christmas Day menus, which promise the kind of polished comfort and intuitive service typical of the Taj brand.

The restaurant’s position within a cluster of acclaimed dining options—including the Michelin-starred Quilon, inventive House of Ming, and the whimsical afternoon teas at Kona—places it within a miniature culinary ecosystem. Yet TH@51 holds its own by being the most outward-looking and urban of the group: a stylish ambassador for global London.

Festive Season Highlights

For the festive period, TH@51 leans into celebration. The Christmas Eve menu (£159) and Christmas Day menu (£179) present the restaurant at its most generous, pairing rich seasonal dishes with a lively but elegant atmosphere.

New Year’s Eve offers two distinct moods: a quieter early sitting, and a later, more spirited service featuring live entertainment—a reminder that this is a restaurant comfortable hosting both an intimate dinner and a stylish soirée.

A Restaurant That Reflects the Hotel Around It

Because TH@51 sits within Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, its warmth is amplified by the hospitality philosophy of the wider hotel. Guests drift in from some of London’s most luxurious suites, from wellness treatments at the J Wellness Circle, or from strolls across the Royal Quarter. The restaurant is as much a gathering place as a dining venue, and the thoughtful, precise service reflects that.

This is, after all, the same establishment that offers a Golden Keys Concierge, palatial residences, and one of the most considered wellness programmes in the area. TH@51 benefits from that ecosystem while still maintaining its own identity: worldly, stylish, and distinctly London.

Verdict

TH@51 is a refined, cosmopolitan dining room that feels both polished and personal—a global restaurant rooted in the heart of London’s Royal Quarter. Whether visited as part of a stay at Taj 51 or discovered independently, it offers a calm, contemporary counterpoint to the city’s energy, with food that is confident, colourful, and crafted for celebration.

With its atmospheric courtyard, seasonal menus, and impeccable hospitality, TH@51 stands as one of Westminster’s most inviting culinary destinations—especially during the festive months, when the entire hotel glows with winter magic.

https://www.th51.co.uk/en/reservations-restaurant/