Gaucho – A Tour of the Décor — Christmas Turned All the Way Up Covent Garden: The Bauble Cathedral

London – From the moment you walk under the arch of oversized baubles, crackers, and gift boxes, you know you’re entering a restaurant that has committed completely to the season. Inside, over 50,000 baubles cascade from ceiling to floor — jewel-toned, dramatic, and theatrical. It’s impossible not to pause and take it in.

Piccadilly & Cardiff: Classic, Grand, and Joyfully Excessive

At Piccadilly, a 40-foot Christmas tree wrapped in lights dominates the room — the kind of centrepiece that makes people stop mid-conversation. Cardiff mirrors this grandeur with an extraordinary 84 metres of bauble-covered garlands across its façade and windows. The effect is pure festive opulence.

Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds: Light, Warmth & Instagram Heaven

Liverpool glows with enormous wreaths and illuminated window boxes.

Manchester feels like a warm winter embrace, with garlands sweeping across the façade and interior.

But Leeds is the standout: a shimmering tunnel of 1,000 LED lights guiding diners from outside cold into indoor warmth. It’s magical — a genuine festive moment.

Gaucho has always excelled at ambience, but this year they’ve elevated the brand into something delightfully escapist. The décor doesn’t just set the scene; it sets the mood.

THE FESTIVE MENU — A VERY HONEST, VERY DELICIOUS REVIEW

The festive menu is where Gaucho feels most confident: flavourful, comforting dishes with enough flair to feel celebratory but not so elaborate they lose the joy of Christmas food. Below is a review of the menu exactly as offered.

Starters — Familiar Comforts with Thoughtful Twists

Gaucho-Cured Smoked Salmon

A beautifully fresh dish — the peppery rocket, crisp Granny Smith apples and pickled red onion deliver a bright, clean contrast to the richness of the salmon. The toasted sourdough is exactly the crunchy anchor it needs.

Cheese and Truffle Empanada

This is the star of the starters. A molten blend of mozzarella, cheddar, feta and black truffle tucked into pastry, with rocket and pickled red onion cutting through the richness. It’s indulgent, seasonal, and exactly what you want from festive dining.

Chunky Minestrone Soup

Hearty and genuinely comforting — beans, carrots, courgettes, bulgur wheat — a warming bowl for cold nights. Simple, honest, satisfying.

Beetroot & Orange

Light, refreshing, and beautifully plated. The citrus lifts the earthiness of the beetroot, while Superstraccia adds a soft luxury that keeps the dish from feeling too ascetic for December.

Mains — Classic Festive Warmth with a Gaucho Signature

All mains come with roast potatoes, spinach, and roasted mushrooms, making the menu feel instantly cosy and generous.

Turkey Ballotine

This is Gaucho’s festive hero: turkey wrapped in bacon with chestnut stuffing, braised red cabbage, red wine jus and truffle crematta. It’s everything you want from a Christmas plate — layered, aromatic, rich — but far more refined than the typical home version.

Rump and Chips (with Truffle Butter)

A nod to Gaucho’s steak expertise. The truffle butter melts luxuriously over the meat and fries — indulgent, aromatic, and very Gaucho.

Pan-Fried Haddock

Light but flavourful: cooked in brown butter with lemon, parsley and capers. It’s a perfect choice for those wanting a festive meal without the heaviness of turkey or steak.

Pumpkin, Ricotta & Sage Ravioli

A vegetarian standout — creamy pumpkin filling, walnuts for crunch, sage for fragrance, and a velvety sauce. It feels deeply seasonal.

Aubergine Milanese

Crisp, golden, and unexpectedly comforting, topped with Superstraccia and finished with piquillo peppers and confit tomato sauce. A satisfying main for non-meat eaters that doesn’t feel like a compromise.

Desserts — Joyfully Sweet & Perfectly Festive

Lemon Meringue Tart

Zesty, bright, and beautifully balanced with sweet strawberries. A refreshing finish after richer mains.

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

Silky, indulgent, and topped with toasted marshmallow — a dessert engineered for pleasure.

Gaucho Sticky Toffee Pudding

The classic crowd-pleaser. Dense, warm, and generous, with vanilla ice cream melting irresistibly into the toffee sauce. A perfect festive ending.

Final Thoughts — Gaucho Has Created a Christmas Universe Worth Entering

Between the astonishing décor and the indulgent festive menu, Gaucho has firmly positioned itself as one of the UK’s most atmospheric holiday dining destinations. What makes it work is the balance: visual extravagance paired with food that is comforting, seasonal, and genuinely delicious.

Whether you’re planning a Christmas lunch, a night out, or simply want to feel wrapped in festive warmth, Gaucho delivers an experience that feels celebratory, generous, and beautifully thought-out.

To book visit: https://gauchorestaurants.com/