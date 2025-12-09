The Six Billion Dollar Man – Cannes- and Golden Globe–Winning Assange Documentary to Hit UK and Irish Cinemas in December

London – Charlotte Street Films has announced the UK and Irish theatrical release of The Six Billion Dollar Man: Julian Assange and the Price of Truth, the high-profile documentary that took both the Cannes Film Festival and the Golden Globes by storm earlier this year. The film will arrive in cinemas on 19 December, marking one of the most anticipated political documentary releases of 2025.

Directed by celebrated filmmaker Eugene Jarecki, the documentary has already carved out a remarkable festival trajectory. At Cannes, it won the 10th Anniversary L’Oeil d’or prize, and it has since become the first documentary ever to receive a Golden Globe Award, signalling a rare crossover between journalistic filmmaking and mainstream recognition.

Described as a tense, high-stakes investigation into truth, power, and the future of press freedom, The Six Billion Dollar Man promises audiences unprecedented insight into the story behind WikiLeaks. The documentary draws on never-before-seen footage and what Charlotte Street Films calls “unprecedented access,” shaping the material into a narrative that plays out like a real-life spy thriller.

The film features contributions from a wide array of figures connected to WikiLeaks, global whistleblowing, or press freedom struggles, including Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, Naomi Klein, Stella Assange, Pamela Anderson, Alan Duncan, Daniel Ellsberg, Jen Robinson, Nils Melzer, Rafael Correa, and Sigurdur Thordarson.

Speaking about the film’s reception at Cannes and its relevance in the current climate, Jarecki said audiences were “shaken up by revelations that will make you question everything you thought you already knew about the Assange case.” He added that the film has since taken on the urgency of a “cautionary tale” in what he describes as a “war on journalism and a war on truth itself.”

Jarecki’s involvement adds significant weight to the release. The director is already highly decorated, with two Sundance Grand Jury Prizes, multiple Emmys and Peabody Awards, and a long track record of politically incisive filmmaking including Why We Fight, The House I Live In, Reagan, The Trials of Henry Kissinger, and The King. His latest work continues his interest in the forces shaping contemporary power, policy, and democracy.

The documentary is produced by Kathleen Fournier and Eugene Jarecki, with executive producers James Packer, Addison O’Dea, and Mathilde Bonnefoy. Fournier herself is an Emmy-winning producer with a career spanning major global networks and platforms, and a portfolio recognised with a Peabody, a Grierson, and a BAFTA nomination.

Backed by Charlotte Street Films — a company with more than two decades at the forefront of independent documentary production — The Six Billion Dollar Man arrives with strong critical momentum following its Cannes screenings, where it received exceptional reviews.

With public debate around journalism, surveillance, and the criminalisation of information-sharing still intensifying, the December release positions the film to become a major cultural flashpoint in the UK and Ireland.