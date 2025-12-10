Christmas with Julian Joseph: A Dazzling Seasonal Celebration in Support of World Heart Beat

London – This December, London audiences are in for an extraordinary musical treat as internationally renowned jazz virtuoso Julian Joseph brings his celebrated artistry to World Heart Beat Embassy Gardens for a shimmering evening of festive elegance and jazz brilliance.

On Friday 12 December 2025, the stage at Embassy Gardens will glow with winter warmth as Julian Joseph and his trio perform an exquisite selection of Christmas classics, reimagined through the sophisticated lens of jazz. Adding to the magic, a handful of special surprise guests will join Julian for a night that promises both intimacy and sparkle — a true celebration of the season.

Audience members will be welcomed with mince pies and refreshments, setting the tone for an evening where musical mastery meets heartfelt community spirit.

A Concert That Changes Lives

More than a festive highlight, this concert carries a powerful mission. Proceeds from the evening will directly support World Heart Beat Music Academy, helping fund bursaries and essential music programmes for young people. These contributions enable children and teenagers — many of whom might not otherwise have access to music education — to flourish artistically and personally.

The impact of these programmes is widely felt and deeply cherished:

“World Heart Beat is a fantastic music charity, giving choices, love and care, as well as opportunities to so many young lives.” — Student

“The Ambassador thoroughly enjoyed her visit and opportunity to engage with the students. We’re deeply impressed with the work you’re doing and look forward to future collaboration.” — US Cultural Attaché

“The scholarship gave my daughter the opportunity to study music for the past three years. It has been a wonderful experience that enriched her education and personal growth.” — Parent

“I love coming to World Heart Beat Music Academy. It has become my second home.” — Student

These voices speak to a community transformed by the Academy’s dedication — a cause Julian Joseph proudly supports.

Event Details

Date: Friday 12 December 2025

Time: Evening performance

Tickets: £58.50 / £50 / £40 / £25

Venue: World Heart Beat Embassy Gardens

Address: 3 Ponton Road, Nine Elms, London SW11 7BD

Phone: 020 4547 1075

Info & Booking: https://worldheartbeat.org/events/christmas-with-julian-joseph/