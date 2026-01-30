Emilia’s Crafted Pasta arrives in Victoria with confidence — and a rolling pin

London – Victoria is not short on places to eat, but it has long been short on places to linger. With the opening of Emilia’s Crafted Pasta on Victoria Street, that imbalance feels quietly corrected. This is the brand’s fifth site and its most ambitious to date — not just in size, but in intent.

Set moments from Victoria Station and within sight of Westminster’s institutional grandeur, Emilia’s newest restaurant feels deliberately human in scale and spirit. Spread across two floors with generous floor-to-ceiling windows, the space manages to feel both open and comforting: earthy tones, early 20th-century Italian cues, and a layout that encourages you to stay longer than planned. The chef’s counter — a direct line of sight into the kitchen — anchors the room, turning pasta-making into a daily, reassuring ritual rather than a performance.

And pasta, here, remains the point.

Emilia’s has built its reputation on a clear, almost stubborn philosophy: fresh pasta made daily, paired with sauces chosen not by trend but by logic. The menu in Victoria doesn’t try to reinvent that formula — wisely so. The signature casarecce cacio e pepe with truffle arrives glossy and unapologetically indulgent, while the slow-cooked béchamel Bolognese (a minimum four-hour labour of love) is rich without heaviness, its silky pappardelle doing exactly what good pasta should do: hold, carry, and elevate the sauce.

There’s an honesty to the food that feels increasingly rare in central London. Ingredients are natural, the flavours clean, and the cooking confident enough to avoid unnecessary embellishment. Vegetarian and vegan dishes sit naturally alongside the classics, rather than feeling like afterthoughts — a reflection of a kitchen that understands structure as much as generosity.

What makes this opening particularly significant is scale without dilution. With around 100 covers planned (including an al fresco terrace opening in 2026), Emilia’s Victoria marks a milestone not just for the brand but for London’s casual dining scene. Founder Andrew Macleod’s journey — from East London beginnings to the UK’s first five-site pasta-focused group — is evident not in branding bravado, but in restraint. The room doesn’t shout. The food doesn’t posture. Everything feels earned.

There’s also something quietly joyful about watching pasta being made each morning in the custom-built station by the window — a reminder that craftsmanship doesn’t have to hide behind kitchen doors. In a neighbourhood dominated by speed, suits and schedules, Emilia’s offers a counterpoint: warmth, rhythm, and the pleasure of a well-made plate of food.

This isn’t destination dining in the theatrical sense. It’s better than that. Emilia’s Crafted Pasta in Victoria is the kind of place you’ll return to — before a matinee, after work, or simply because you want to eat something made with care. And in central London, that alone feels like a small triumph.

https://www.emiliaspasta.com/restaurants/