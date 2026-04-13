Les Liaisons Dangereuses at the National Theatre

London – A major new staging of Les Liaisons Dangereuses is currently running at the National Theatre, directed by Marianne Elliott. The production is being performed in the Lyttelton Theatre until 6 June 2026 and will be broadcast internationally in cinemas via National Theatre Live from 25 June.

This version presents Christopher Hampton’s acclaimed adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ epistolary novel. The script has been refreshed for this production, marking its first staging at the National Theatre. The story is framed as a game of love, deception and social power, unfolding within elite society.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast includes Monica Barbaro, Lesley Manville and Aidan Turner, alongside Gabrielle Drake.

They are joined by Ishmail Aaron, Sharif Afifi, Curtis Angus, Charlotte Avery, Nandi Bhebhe, Lucia Chocarro, Liz Ewing, Ali Goldsmith, Darragh Hand, Georges Hann, Dianté Lodge, Katie Lusby, Amy Macken, Aisha Naamani, Bryony Pennington, Cat Simmons and Hannah van der Westhuysen.

The creative team features set designer Rosanna Vize, costume designer Natalie Roar, choreographer Tom Jackson Greaves, composer Jasmin Kent Rodgman, lighting designer James Farncombe and sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph.

Additional roles include intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon, fight director Sam Lyon-Behan, casting directors Alastair Coomer CDG and Naomi Downham, voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder, associate director Mumba Dodwell and associate wigs, hair and make-up designer Adele Brandman.



Story and Themes

Set among the salons of the super-rich, the narrative explores a world in which patriarchy is closely tied to power and reputation is paramount. Within this environment, the consequences of social missteps—particularly for women—can be severe.

At the centre of the story is the Marquise de Merteuil, a figure defined by her intelligence, control and ability to navigate a restrictive society. Alongside the Vicomte de Valmont, she engages in a calculated game in which seduction becomes strategy and desire is used as a tool of influence. As their alliance shifts into rivalry, their actions begin to have destructive consequences for those around them.

Performance Details

The production runs at the Lyttelton Theatre until 6 June 2026. It includes a programme of assisted performances:

Captioned: 2 May (1.30pm), 19 May (6.30pm), 27 May (7pm)

BSL interpreted: 13 May (7pm)

Audio described (with touch tours): 25 April (1.30pm), 14 May (7pm)

Relaxed performance: 21 May (7pm)

The production is supported by Leila Maw Straus, Red Butterfly Foundation and Daryl Roth.To book a ticket visit: The National Theatre.