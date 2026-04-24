The Sea, Rewritten in Light and Glass at Manzi’s in Soho

London -Just beyond the familiar hum of Soho Square, Manzi’s reveals itself almost discreetly, as if it had always belonged there, waiting to be noticed. Since opening in June 2023, it has carried with it the suggestion of another place entirely—a shoreline imagined rather than seen, somewhere between memory and invention.

There is, first of all, a feeling. Not of arrival, but of gentle departure. The city loosens its grip as you step inside. The interiors, shaped by Fabled Studio, seem to drift rather than declare themselves: pale blues, soft greens, light that settles quietly across the room. Mermaids and mermen appear not as spectacle but as presences, woven into the space like half-remembered figures from a dream. Even the mural drawn from The Old Man and the Sea, watched over by the stillness of a marlin on the wall, feels less like decoration and more like a threshold—an invitation into a story shaped by water, endurance, and longing.

Upstairs and down, the restaurant breathes. The large windows open the space to the day, letting it shift with the hours, so that nothing feels entirely fixed. There is movement, but not urgency; a sense that time here stretches slightly, enough to be noticed.

The menu follows the same tide. It gathers together the familiar and the celebratory, the simple and the elaborate, without insisting too loudly on either. There are classics, there are dishes meant to be shared, there are gestures towards the sea in all its abundance. Even the drinks seem to echo this quiet maritime language, drawing on coastal flavours with a lightness that mirrors the room itself.

And yet, what lingers is not any one detail, but the way everything holds together—like a composition that never quite resolves, but doesn’t need to. Manzi’s is not trying to recreate the seaside; it is tracing its outline, its mood, its emotional weather.

In a part of London that rarely pauses, this feels like a small act of resistance: a space that invites you to sit a little longer, to drift a little further, to remember something you can’t quite name. To book a table visit: Manzi’s Soho