It was a tough event for 20-year-old Aliyyah Koloc. Her third Dakar, and her second one in the Ultimate category, the Dakar’s top class, was marked by technical issues but also by fighting spirit and her best result ever on stage 10 in 9th position. Aliyyah and her French navigator Sébastian Delaunay finished the 2025 Dakar in 35th position overall, despite a string of technical issues in today’s final stage.