Data, Power and Responsibility in the Governance of Contemporary Tourism – Dati, potere e responsabilità nel governo del turismo contemporaneo

City of London – In public discourse on tourism, artificial intelligence is often invoked as a synonym for modernity, efficiency or technological progress.
This narrative, however reassuring, sidesteps the core of the issue: AI is not merely a technical tool, but a political device that directly affects decision-making processes, the distribution of informational power, and the ability to construct convenient narratives.
Applied to destination management, artificial intelligence redefines the relationship between data, policy and territory. It does not simply introduce new analytical capabilities; it challenges long-established models of tourism governance, built on simplifications, partial indicators and the systematic removal of long-term impacts.
This marks the end of “narrative discretion”. Historically, tourism has been one of the sectors most exposed to the symbolic manipulation of numbers. Indicators such as arrivals and overnight stays have acquired a significance far beyond their statistical function, becoming instruments of political legitimation. Artificial intelligence undermines this mechanism.
When data are integrated, cross-referenced and analysed systemically, narrative discretion is drastically reduced. Flows can no longer be portrayed solely as successes, but as complex phenomena producing differentiated effects across space and time. In this context, numbers cease to be political arguments and return to what they should always have been: cognitive constraints on decision-making.
AI makes it possible to shift attention from what is easily measurable to what is genuinely relevant.
Not only how many tourists arrive, but:
• where economic value is concentrated,
• who benefits and who bears the costs,
• which territories are strengthened and which are marginalised,
• what effects are produced on social structure, residential life and access to services.
This transition marks a paradigm shift: measurement becomes an act of responsibility, not a bookkeeping exercise. And it is precisely this responsibility that part of the political sphere tends to avoid.
By definition, artificial intelligence operates on the medium and long term. It identifies trends, anticipates scenarios and highlights cumulative effects. This approach comes into direct conflict with tourism policy that is often oriented towards the short term, the electoral cycle and immediate visibility.
Accepting AI (now unavoidable) means accepting that some policies that appear successful today will generate costs tomorrow; that some quantitative records are in fact signals of fragility; and that certain choices must be corrected before they produce negative consensus.
It is therefore unsurprising that many institutions prefer a superficial form of digitalisation, devoid of real transformative capacity.
Data-driven destination management raises a broader issue: the quality of public decision-making. When choices are based on verifiable evidence, the space for arbitrariness is reduced. This does not eliminate politics, but raises the level of responsibility. In this sense, artificial intelligence acts as a litmus test for the democratic maturity of tourism institutions. Where it is used seriously, it signals a willingness to govern. Where it is avoided or hollowed out, it signals fear of transparency.
Good governance therefore means accepting data. Over the next decade, the use of artificial intelligence in destination management will not merely distinguish innovative from non-innovative territories, but well-governed territories from those administered without vision.
Because AI does not impose decisions; it imposes awareness.
And awareness is the minimum prerequisite of any responsible policy.
Francesco Comotti
trieste@mediaperformance.it
trieste@mediaperformance.it