Data, Power and Responsibility in the Governance of Contemporary Tourism – Dati, potere e responsabilità nel governo del turismo contemporaneo

City of London – In public discourse on tourism, artificial intelligence is often invoked as a synonym for modernity, efficiency or technological progress.



This narrative, however reassuring, sidesteps the core of the issue: AI is not merely a technical tool, but a political device that directly affects decision-making processes, the distribution of informational power, and the ability to construct convenient narratives. Applied to destination management, artificial intelligence redefines the relationship between data, policy and territory. It does not simply introduce new analytical capabilities; it challenges long-established models of tourism governance, built on simplifications, partial indicators and the systematic removal of long-term impacts.

This marks the end of “narrative discretion”. Historically, tourism has been one of the sectors most exposed to the symbolic manipulation of numbers. Indicators such as arrivals and overnight stays have acquired a significance far beyond their statistical function, becoming instruments of political legitimation. Artificial intelligence undermines this mechanism.

When data are integrated, cross-referenced and analysed systemically, narrative discretion is drastically reduced. Flows can no longer be portrayed solely as successes, but as complex phenomena producing differentiated effects across space and time. In this context, numbers cease to be political arguments and return to what they should always have been: cognitive constraints on decision-making.

AI makes it possible to shift attention from what is easily measurable to what is genuinely relevant.

Not only how many tourists arrive, but:

• where economic value is concentrated,

• who benefits and who bears the costs,

• which territories are strengthened and which are marginalised,

• what effects are produced on social structure, residential life and access to services.

This transition marks a paradigm shift: measurement becomes an act of responsibility, not a bookkeeping exercise. And it is precisely this responsibility that part of the political sphere tends to avoid.

By definition, artificial intelligence operates on the medium and long term. It identifies trends, anticipates scenarios and highlights cumulative effects. This approach comes into direct conflict with tourism policy that is often oriented towards the short term, the electoral cycle and immediate visibility.

Accepting AI (now unavoidable) means accepting that some policies that appear successful today will generate costs tomorrow; that some quantitative records are in fact signals of fragility; and that certain choices must be corrected before they produce negative consensus.

It is therefore unsurprising that many institutions prefer a superficial form of digitalisation, devoid of real transformative capacity.

Data-driven destination management raises a broader issue: the quality of public decision-making. When choices are based on verifiable evidence, the space for arbitrariness is reduced. This does not eliminate politics, but raises the level of responsibility. In this sense, artificial intelligence acts as a litmus test for the democratic maturity of tourism institutions. Where it is used seriously, it signals a willingness to govern. Where it is avoided or hollowed out, it signals fear of transparency.

Good governance therefore means accepting data. Over the next decade, the use of artificial intelligence in destination management will not merely distinguish innovative from non-innovative territories, but well-governed territories from those administered without vision.

Because AI does not impose decisions; it imposes awareness.

And awareness is the minimum prerequisite of any responsible policy. Francesco Comotti

City of London – Nel discorso pubblico sul turismo, l’intelligenza artificiale viene spesso evocata come sinonimo di modernità, efficienza o progresso tecnologico. Questa narrazione, per quanto rassicurante, elude il nodo centrale della questione: l’AI non è semplicemente uno strumento tecnico, ma un dispositivo politico che incide direttamente sui meccanismi decisionali, sulla distribuzione del potere informativo e sulla possibilità di costruire narrazioni convenienti. Applicata alla gestione delle destinazioni, l’intelligenza artificiale ridefinisce il rapporto tra dati, politica e territorio. Non introduce solo nuove capacità di analisi, ma mette in crisi modelli consolidati di governo del turismo, fondati su semplificazioni, indicatori parziali e una sistematica rimozione degli impatti di lungo periodo.

E’ la fine della “ discrezionalità narrativa “! Storicamente, il turismo è stato uno dei settori più esposti alla manipolazione simbolica dei numeri. Indicatori come arrivi e presenze hanno assunto un valore che va ben oltre la loro funzione statistica, diventando strumenti di legittimazione politica. L’intelligenza artificiale incrina questo meccanismo.

Quando i dati vengono integrati, incrociati e analizzati in modo sistemico, la discrezionalità narrativa si riduce drasticamente. I flussi non sono più raccontabili solo come successi, ma come fenomeni complessi che producono effetti differenziati nello spazio e nel tempo. I numeri, in questo contesto, cessano di essere argomenti politici e tornano a essere ciò che dovrebbero sempre essere: vincoli cognitivi alla decisione.

L’AI consente di spostare l’attenzione da ciò che è facilmente misurabile a ciò che è realmente rilevante.

Non solo quanti turisti arrivano, ma:

• dove si concentra il valore economico,

• chi beneficia e chi subisce i costi,

• quali territori vengono rafforzati e quali marginalizzati,

• quali effetti si producono sulla struttura sociale, sulla residenzialità, sull’accesso ai servizi.

Questo passaggio segna un cambio di paradigma: misurare diventa un atto di responsabilità, non un esercizio contabile. Ed è proprio questa responsabilità che una parte della politica tende a evitare.

L’intelligenza artificiale lavora per definizione sul medio e lungo termine. Individua tendenze, anticipa scenari, segnala effetti cumulativi. Questo approccio entra in conflitto diretto con una politica turistica spesso orientata al breve periodo, al ciclo elettorale, alla visibilità immediata. Accettare (fatto ormai obbligatorio) l’AI significa accettare che alcune politiche apparentemente vincenti oggi genereranno costi domani, alcuni record quantitativi sono in realtà segnali di fragilità, alcune scelte vanno corrette prima che producano consenso negativo.

Non sorprende che molte istituzioni preferiscano una digitalizzazione superficiale, priva di reale capacità trasformativa.

La gestione data-driven delle destinazioni solleva una questione più ampia: la qualità della decisione pubblica.

Quando le scelte sono fondate su evidenze verificabili, lo spazio dell’arbitrio si riduce. Questo non elimina la politica, ma ne alza il livello di responsabilità. In questo senso, l’intelligenza artificiale agisce come una cartina di tornasole della maturità democratica delle istituzioni turistiche. Dove viene utilizzata seriamente, segnala volontà di governo. Dove viene evitata o svuotata, segnala paura della trasparenza.

Governare bene significa q u indi accettare i dati : n el prossimo decennio, l’uso dell’intelligenza artificiale nella gestione delle destinazioni non distinguerà semplicemente territori innovativi e non innovativi, ma territori governati e territori amministrati senza visione.

Perché l’AI non impone decisioni , i mpone consapevolezza.

E la consapevolezza è il presupposto minimo di ogni politica responsabile.