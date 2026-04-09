Iconic Italian punk band, The Rumpled is coming to the UK on the 20th of April

London – There’s something gloriously unpolished about The RumpleThe Rumpledd—and that’s exactly the point. Born in the Dolomiti and raised on a riot of Celtic punk, rock riffs and folk melodies, the band have spent the last decade turning chaos into craft and gigs into full-blown, sweat-drenched celebrations. They don’t just play shows—they detonate them. Now, riding the raw, defiant energy of their latest release Loser, The Rumpled are crashing back into the UK, with a London date on 20 April at The Underworld that promises zero restraint and maximum impact. Expect pounding rhythms, soaring violin lines, shouted choruses, and a crowd that won’t stand still for a second. If you’re looking for polished perfection, look elsewhere—this is about noise, movement, and feeling absolutely alive.

Can you take us back to the very beginning? How did a group of musicians from the Dolomiti come together to form a “Folk Rock” band?

The original core of Rumpled was formed almost 15 years ago, and until 2017 we were a cover band dedicated to Irish music. It all started with the desire to share the joy and energy of that style with the audience. Even though we are now a different group, with our own take on folk rock, that same joy and energy still define us today.

Was there a moment when you realised you had something special?

Not really a single moment. Over time, we realised that every concert—no matter the setting—felt like a huge celebration, both for the audience and for us. When we started playing bigger stages and saw that nothing had changed, that same energy still there, we understood we could aim higher.

Where does ‘The Rumpled’ come from?

Our name reflects our personalities—completely different from each other—but also our approach to the stage. We don’t focus only on playing cleanly; we care about the show and the emotions we deliver. We’re, quite simply, a bit shabby.

Musical Style & Influences



Which genre is the ‘heartbeat’ of your sound?

Today we define our style as folk rock, with solid rock roots enriched by accordion and violin as lead instruments.

Who influenced you the most early on?

For a long time, we were mainly inspired by Irish punk bands like Dropkick Murphys and The Rumjacks. In recent years, though, we’ve shifted more towards bands like The Hives.

Which performers shaped your live energy?

The Hiveeeeeeees.

Songwriting & Creative Process

How does a Rumpled song usually begin?

It can start in many ways—a vocal melody with a guitar, a riff on the accordion, or even lyrics. But once you’re in the creative process, everything can change direction completely. It really depends.

How do you balance different musical tastes within the band?

Luckily, even though we all have completely different tastes, we always manage to find the right balance.



How has your songwriting changed since Ashes & Wishes (2018)?

It’s changed a lot. Back then we were a Celtic punk band; now we’re more rock and pop, but still folky at heart—that’s where we come from. We’ve also changed several members over the years. Sometimes you need fresh air, and fortunately we found the right people to grow the project.

Do you consciously write songs to keep people moving?

I’d say no—but that would be a lie. Most of our songs are meant to make people jump and dance like crazy. We love that energy, and we love seeing the crowd react. That said, we also include calmer, more emotional songs. That balance is what makes our shows special.

The New Music & Loser EP



What’s behind the title Loser?

We like the idea that being a “loser” has never been this cool. It reflects where we are right now—embracing who we are without filters.

How has your sound developed compared to previous releases?

We can’t really compare the works—they’re quite different, even if the roots are the same. What we love is that every release explores new ways to express what we feel in that moment.

Which track has been most exciting or challenging live?

We’d say “Rebel Hearts.” The high notes in the chorus are tough for Jack, and the violin solo is tricky too—but Patty handles it perfectly. Live, it’s incredibly powerful.

Some of your new songs carry more emotional weight—can you tell us about that?

One of the songs is very special to us because it touches on deep and difficult emotions. Jack wrote the lyrics and wanted to try something different—keeping the track high-energy and danceable, but giving it a deeper meaning. He says he feels this one more than any other.

Live Shows & Touring



What excites you most about returning to British crowds?

The UK has always been in our minds. It’s a beautiful country, and the crowds are amazing. The music scene feels on another level compared to ours. It’s crazy to think that last year we were playing for 30–40 people, and now we’re selling out venues of 200 to 450 capacity. That’s huge for us—and we don’t want to stop.



Did playing huge crowds change your approach?

Not really. We’ve always approached every stage the same way. What matters is the connection and the full engagement of the audience, no matter the size.



What do you need to survive tour life?

Coffee, Red Bull, and two bananas.

Growth & The Future

San Marino & Eurovision: How did that experience impact you?

That was the moment that made us click. After that, we realised we can achieve everything we want—well, almost everything… maybe not first place at the San Marino Song Contest, unfortunately!



How do you stay close to fans as you grow?

Through our newsletter, but especially at live shows. After every gig, we’re at the merch stand, talking to people and taking photos. This year we’re also introducing VIP upgrades for fans who want a deeper, more complete experience with us.

What’s the main goal for 2026?

With so much time spent together, the main goal is probably to reach the end of the year still tolerating—and loving—each other. Just kidding. Or maybe not.

To book your ticket for the 20th of April performance visit: https://www.theunderworldcamden.co.uk/event/the-rumpled-20th-apr-the-underworld-london-tickets/