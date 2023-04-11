Russia & Africa towards worldwide multipolar system

An analysis of how the new multipolar world order programmed by Russia will affect various areas of the world

By Riccardo Cacelli



London – Last March 31 with decree no.229 of the President of the Russian Federation approved the “The Concept of the Foreign Policy of the Russian Federation” real manifesto for the creation of a multipolar world system.



Previously on 22 and 23 March there was the plenary session “Russia-Africa in a Multipolar World” at “The State Duma – The Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation”.



Today we write what the manifesto of the new multipolar world system foresees for Africa.

Here is the text:

Africa

57. Russia stands in solidarity with the African states in their desire for a more equitable polycentric world and elimination of social and economic inequality, which is growing due to the sophisticated neo-colonial policies of some developed states towards Africa. The Russian Federation intends to support further the establishment of Africa as a distinctive and influential centre of world development, giving priority to:

1) supporting the sovereignty and independence of interested African states, including through security assistance, inter alia food and energy security, as well as military and military-technical cooperation;

2) assistance in resolving and overcoming the consequences of armed conflicts in Africa, especially inter-ethnic and ethnic ones, advocating the leading role of African states in these efforts, based on the principle “African problems – African solution”;

3) strengthening and deepening Russian-African cooperation in various spheres on a bilateral and multilateral basis, primarily within the framework of the African Union and the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum;

4) increasing trade and investment with African states and African integration structures (primarily the African Continental Free Trade Area, the African Export-Import Bank and other leading subregional organizations), including through the EAEU;

5) promoting and developing links in the humanitarian sphere, including scientific cooperation, training of national personnel, strengthening health systems, providing other assistance, promoting intercultural dialogue, protecting traditional spiritual and moral values, and the right to freedom of religion.

