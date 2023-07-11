Zelensky to arrive in Vilnius to attend NATO summit on July 12

by Riccardo Cacelli

London – Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will arrive in Vilnius to take part in a NATO summit on Wednesday, July 12.

Earlier on Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed Zelensky’s participation in the Vilnius summit. He said that the Ukrainian president will attend the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

A few minutes ago, Ukrainian President Zelensky wrote a post on his Twitter profile in which he was alarmed by possible NATO decisions.

“We value our allies. We value our shared security. And we always appreciate an open conversation. Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit in Vilnius. Because it’s about respect. But Ukraine also deserves respect. Now, on the way to Vilnius, we have received signals that a certain wording is under discussion without Ukraine. And I would like to emphasize that this formulation concerns the invitation to join NATO, not the accession of Ukraine. It is unprecedented and absurd when there is no time set for either the invitation or the accession of Ukraine. While at the same time vague wording is added about the “conditions” even for inviting Ukraine. There seems to be no readiness either to invite Ukraine to NATO or to make it a member of the Alliance. This means that a window of opportunity is left to negotiate Ukraine’s NATO membership in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, that means motivation to continue terrorizing it. Uncertainty is weakness. And I will discuss it openly at the summit.“

Some country (Germany?) is thinking of waiting for the moment to invite Ukraine and make it a member of the Atlantic Alliance.

NATO abandoning Ukraine?

It would be the right decision to end the conflict and save lives.

