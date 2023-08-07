London – Throughout the night The Russian army shelled Kherson and a 59-year-old woman died from an artillery shell that hit her home.

There are also injured, including some rescuers who were putting out a fire that broke out after the explosions.

The head of the presidential office Andry Yermak posted a photo showing the flames after the Russian attack. “A tough night for Kherson. The Russian army continued to cover the houses of Kherson residents in the central part of the city with fire,” the head of the regional military district Alexander Prokudin wrote in Telegram.

Half an hour later, the shelling resumed. At three in the morning a new attack.