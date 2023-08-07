Uam, UrbanV is ready to launch air mobility

by Riccardo Cacelli

London – UrbanV (Advanced Air Mobility – AAM) company to partner with AWS to develop city-wide infrastructure for electrically powered flying taxis, with first flights expected in Rome by 2025.

UrbanV has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its cloud service provider, receives support to build electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle transportation networks, which will enable a revolution in sustainable urban transportation.

UrbanV is working in partnership with AWS Professional Services (ProServ) to develop and operate their own vertiport networks, which will be used by eVTOLs to transport passengers within city centers.

UrbanV has set itself the ambitious goal of launching its first eVTOL service from Rome Fiumicino Airport to central Rome by the end of 2024, ready to transport visitors who will arrive in the city to participate in the Jubilee in 2025.



From 2026 onwards, Rome’s network will expand to 10 vertiports, which enable fast, traffic-free travel between popular transit hubs and tourist destinations.

In parallel, UrbanV will open vertiport networks in Venice, Bologna and the French Riviera, offering travelers faster and more sustainable alternatives to busy city streets and traditional means of transport.

Over the next five years, the company plans to invest several hundred million euros in expanding its model on a European and global scale.

About UrbanV

UrbanV is a company founded by Aeroporti di Roma, SAVE group, Bologna Airport and Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur, with the aim of designing and building vertiport networks. The first vertiport network will cover the catchment areas of its founding members, with the aim of expanding operations in other areas of Europe and beyond. In October 2022, UrbanV presented Italy’s first AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) test vertiport at Fiumicino Airport, inaugurating it with a manned eVTOL test flight. The vertiport was developed in compliance with the technical specifications of the European Union Agency for Aviation Safety (EASA) “Prototype Technical Specifications for the Design of VFR Vertiports for Operation with Manned VTOL-Capable Aircraft Certified in the Enhanced Category” and falls within the approved sandbox regulation ENAC.

