Sister Act: A Joyous Celebration of Soul and Laughter

London – Sister Act, the beloved and Award Winning musical adaptation of the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film, has made a triumphant return to the stage at the Dominion Theatre in London, and it’s an experience you absolutely cannot miss. This production, brimming with soul, joy, and laughter, breathes fresh and vibrant energy into a timeless story.

Alexandra Burke shines brilliantly as Deloris Van Cartier, a character bursting with infectious attitude and extraordinary singing abilities. Burke’s performance is a true standout, delivering both comedic and heartfelt moments with aplomb. Ruth Jones, as Mother Superior, adds her own unique charm, blending humor and authority in an uproariously Welsh-ified rendition.

The musical kicks off and features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), whose melodies are nothing short of fabulous. The orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mark Cumberland add life, colour, and intricacy, making the music a true highlight of the show.

The story follows Deloris, a struggling performer who dreams of becoming a recording sensation. The opening number, though shortened, sets the tone for her journey with a visually stunning concert scene that seamlessly transitions into her real-life struggles. This clever staging provides a strong foundation for the character’s development.

While the book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, with contributions from Douglas Carter Beane, has some structural issues, it manages to keep the action moving with rhythm and wit. The engaging dialogue provides enough charm and humor to keep the audience entertained throughout the show.

The ensemble scenes, particularly the tavern in Act II, are bursting with energy and celebration. The dancers’ infectious sense of fun and their blend of flamenco, Cuban, and contemporary styles make these moments truly memorable. Carl Mullaney’s high-camp portrayal of Monsignor O’Hara and Clive Rowe’s applaudable vocals as “Steady” Eddie add to the overall enjoyment.

The production values are top-notch, with Morgan Large’s scenography and costume design creating a dynamic and opulent universe. Tim Mitchell’s exceptional lighting design adds texture, atmosphere, and glowing splendor to the already sumptuous visuals.

Sister Act delivers a delightful and entertaining night out. Its blend of intoxicating sound, eye-catching imagery, and spirited performances ensures a joyous experience. This musical celebrates the old-time mega-musical form while delivering a modern twist, making it a must-see for fans of all ages. If you’re looking for an evening of laughter, music, and soul, Sister Act is the show for you.

The show concludes with a spectacular transformation as the nuns don full-colored and glittery costumes, adding a warm and festive touch to the closing scenes. This vibrant finale leaves the audience with a heartwarming feeling, perfectly capping off an unforgettable theatrical experience.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall, Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Design by Sam Cox, Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker and Musical Direction by Neil MacDonald. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson, Kevin McCollum, Gavin Kalin Productions, Evolution Productions, Stephen C Byrd, The Council, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Tilted, Robbie Wilson, Curve and Willette & Manny Klausner.

The Show will run till the 31st of August, 2024.

To book a ticket visit: https://dominion.theatre-tickets.com/sister-act