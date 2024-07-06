Wicked, arriving in UK and Irish Cinemas on November, 22nd, 2024

London – Friday 5th July, 2024 – Prepare to defy gravity as today, Moments Worth Paying For presents an exclusive message for UK and Irish audiences from Elphaba and Glinda ahead of the release of Universal Pictures’ WICKED, arriving in U.K. and Irish cinemas on November 22nd, 2024.

In exclusive and brand-new content, film stars Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda) share their excitement about bringing the Land of Oz to the big screen and tell audiences why they should experience the magic and wonder of Wicked in their local cinemas.

Liz Bales, Chief Executive at British Association for Screen Entertainment said: “We are excited to launch a ‘Moments Worth Paying For’ trailer for one of this year’s most anticipated film spectacles. With endorsements from Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, we aim to expand our reach and highlight the unparalleled joy of experiencing Wicked on the big screen at your local cinema. We applaud our partners at DCM, Pearl & Dean, ClearChannel UK, the UK Cinema Association, and our many distributor members for their continued support in delivering this important message.”

Rob Huber, Managing Director, Universal Pictures UK + Eire Limited said: “We are proud to collaborate once again with the Industry Trust for the release of Wicked. The magic and wonder of Wicked is best experienced on the biggest screen possible, so we are thrilled to work with the Industry Trust in highlighting the importance of enjoying the big-screen experience, with loved ones at your local cinema.”

Wicked is released exclusively by Universal Picturesin UK & Irish cinemas on November 22, 2024.



About Universal Pictures’ Wicked

After two decades, the beloved and enduring stage musical makes its journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event. The untold story of the witches of Oz stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young

woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege, who has yet to discover her true heart. As they forge an unlikely friendship, their extraordinary adventures will see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu, Wicked also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz. The film is produced by Marc Platt and David Stone.

The Industry Trust for IP Awareness

The Industry Trust for IP Awareness, a dedicated unit under the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE), is the UK film, TV, sports, and video industry’s consumer education body, promoting the value of copyright and creativity. Trust Insights is a leading source of research and behavioural understanding of the UK audio-visual industry, including copyright infringement and its multiple impacts, while bringing consumers’ awareness of the

risks. Industry-funded and supported by its members – distributors, retailers, exhibitors, content rights holders, and other invested parties – the Trust uses its two decades of knowledge to engage with a wide range of audience groups and provide extensive insight into audience attitudes and understanding of intellectual property. For more information on the Industry Trust’s work, visit www.industrytrust.co.uk.



About the British Association for Screen Entertainment

The British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE), previously known as the British Video Association (BVA), has represented the interests of publishers and rights-owners of pre-recorded filmed entertainment in the UK Visual Home Entertainment category for over 40 years. In a world of evolving technology and fluid consumer behaviours, the primary objective of the British Association for Screen Entertainment is to champion the growth of screen entertainment across disc and digital, while maintaining a business environment with the fewest regulatory burdens. Our members are represented within the £4.9 billion Home Entertainment market alongside Affiliate and Associate members from a host of critical industry stakeholders. We welcome new members from across the audio-visual ecosystem, from smaller independents to established players through to service providers, broadcast platforms, and more, offering flexibility through tiered levels of membership to suit different needs. For more information visit www.baseorg.uk



About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.