Film Nights at The SOURCE: A September Line-Up Not to Miss

LONDON – Every Tuesday this September, The SOURCE (Theatre Square Stratford E15 1BX) invites you to enjoy Film Nights with a line-up of international hits, heartfelt stories, and community spirit. With early bird tickets, free popcorn, and the café open for refreshments, it’s the perfect way to spend your Tuesday evenings. Arrive between 6:30 and 7:00 pm to catch short films by emerging filmmakers before the main feature begins.

Here’s what’s coming up this month:

2 September – Black Bag (R)

A taut spy thriller that dives into the shadowy world of espionage, where loyalties are tested and secrets carry deadly consequences.

9 September – Back To Black (15+)

A moving biopic that tells the story of Amy Winehouse’s extraordinary talent, turbulent personal life, and enduring musical legacy.

16 September – The King’s Man (R)

Set against the backdrop of World War I, this stylish action film explores the origins of the legendary Kingsman intelligence agency.



23 September – One Day (PG-13)

Based on David Nicholls’ bestselling novel, this romantic drama follows Dexter and Emma, revisiting their lives and relationship on the same date every year.

27 September – Dedvas (South Asian Film Nights)

Returning for its second appointment, South Asian Film Nights at The SOURCE presents Dedvas. This gripping drama explores the struggles of two young women caught between tradition and modernity in contemporary South Asia. Their journey of resilience and rebellion offers a poignant look at love, family, and self-determination.

30 September – Barbie (12+)

Greta Gerwig’s dazzling, witty blockbuster brings Barbie and Ken from their perfect pink world into the real one, blending humour, satire, and heart in a colourful celebration of identity and imagination.



About The SOURCE

Located in the heart of Stratford, East London, The SOURCE is a state-of-the-art arts venue developed through a partnership between the University of East London (UEL) and Newham’s Youth Empowerment Service. This dynamic space serves as a hub for creativity, learning, and community engagement. With facilities including a 310-seat auditorium, a 90-seat studio theatre, a dance studio, and a café, The SOURCE offers a versatile environment for performances, workshops, and social gatherings. Its mission is to nurture young talent and foster cultural growth within the community.

Thanks to Stratford’s excellent transport connections — from the Elizabeth Line and Jubilee Line to the Central Line, DLR and Overground — The SOURCE is within easy reach for the whole of London. At a time when traditional venues such as Picturehouse East have closed their doors, Film Nights at The SOURCE offers a fresh, vibrant alternative for cinema-goers from Hackney to Hammersmith.

In a city where independent cinemas have struggled and ticket prices often keep audiences away, community cinemas are stepping forward to fill the gap. What makes them special isn’t just the films they show, but the values they embody: accessibility, thoughtful curation, and genuine conversation. The SOURCE may be rooted in Stratford, but its doors — and its stories — are wide open to everyone across London.



