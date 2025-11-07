Weekend Brunch with a Twist at UBA – Hart Shoreditch

London – I recently attended a press visit at UBA, and left with the distinct feeling that East London’s weekends are about to get a lot more delicious. Nestled inside the elegant Hart Shoreditch Hotel, just a five-minute stroll from Old Street Station, UBA strikes that ideal balance between sophistication and warmth. The space glows with amber light, artful décor, and an easy-going energy that makes you want to stay long after the plates have been cleared.

The evening introduced us to UBA’s new weekend brunch menu, a vibrant, flavour-packed alternative to the usual eggs-and-avocado routine. Inspired by the bustling street food markets of Asia, the menu celebrates creativity and comfort in equal measure — perfect for lazy afternoons that stretch seamlessly into the evening.

We started with small plates — the Yuzu Sesame Edamame, which offered a simple yet addictive mix of sweetness and salt; the Korean Crispy Fried Chicken, golden and perfectly spiced, a true crowd-pleaser when paired with a refreshing cocktail; and my personal favourite, the Salmon Hirata Bun — light, fluffy, and lifted by a bright Yuzu mayo that made everyone at the table fall quiet for a moment of pure appreciation.

For mains, we sampled a selection of Stir-Fry Egg Noodles — available with chicken, prawns, salmon, beef, or tofu and jackfruit — tossed with crisp vegetables in a rich chow mein sauce. The Donburi bowls, served with rice, mixed vegetables, house pickles, and a perfectly cooked onsen egg, were a hit too — wholesome and satisfying, yet full of finesse. It’s a menu that feels both indulgent and nourishing, playful yet beautifully thought out.

UBA’s weekend brunch runs every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm, offering one small plate and one main for £25, with the option to add 90 minutes of free-flowing cocktails, house wine, or prosecco for an additional £40. From what we tasted that evening, it’s the kind of brunch that combines flavour, flair, and friendliness in equal measure — a laid-back yet sophisticated experience that captures the creative soul of East London.

After dinner, I took some time to wander through the Hart Shoreditch Hotel, which has become something of a landmark in the area since opening in 2020. More than just a place to stay, it serves as a design-forward community hub that pays homage to Shoreditch’s rich craft heritage. The hotel’s industrial elegance is softened by artisanal touches — bespoke woodwork, handwoven textiles, and collaborations with local makers like Soapsmith. It also regularly partners with the London Design Festival, strengthening its ties to the creative community that defines this corner of the city.

With 126 beautifully designed rooms, a cosy lounge, fully equipped gym, and sleek event spaces, Hart Shoreditch blends style and substance effortlessly. It’s the perfect companion to UBA — modern, welcoming, and distinctly East London in its mix of heritage and innovation.

Whether you’re a local looking for your next weekend ritual or visiting the city and craving a culinary escape, UBA at Hart Shoreditch offers an immersive journey through Asia’s bold flavours, wrapped in the relaxed charm of one of London’s most dynamic neighbourhoods.

https://www.ubarestaurant.com/