2026. When Tourism Stopped Pretending – 2026. Quando il turismo ha smesso di fingere

There comes a moment in the life of a system when continuing to tell itself a comforting story becomes more dangerous than admitting the truth. It is not a spectacular moment. It does not coincide with collapse. It is more subtle than that: it is the moment when the narrative stops convincing. Global tourism has arrived precisely there.

2026 will not be remembered as the year of great records or newly discovered destinations. It will be remembered as the year the sector lost the alibi of innocence — the year when it was no longer possible to say we didn’t know. We knew. About concentrated flows, emptied cities, communities under pressure, territories reduced to backdrops. And we kept ignoring the problems.

For decades, tourism has been told as a story of inevitable growth. More flights, more arrivals, more overnight stays. Every season a success, every number a confirmation. But growth, when it becomes automatic, stops being progress and turns into inertia. We confused accessibility with entitlement, mobility with freedom, movement with meaning. Meanwhile, some places were saturated to the point of losing their identity, while others slowly faded away, outside the radar of global desire. Tourism did not destroy places. It consumed them without listening.

By 2026, this contradiction can no longer be ignored. Not least because travel has never been a neutral act — we simply pretended it was. Every tourism-related choice affects housing prices, working rhythms, access to public spaces, the very possibility of staying. Travel is an economic, social and cultural act. And therefore, inevitably, a political one. Not in an ideological sense, but in the simplest and most uncomfortable one: it produces consequences.

The traveller of 2026 is not morally better than yesterday’s traveller. They are better informed. And that information changes everything, because it makes it impossible to pretend that one’s choices carry no weight.

This is also why the destination loses its role as the absolute protagonist. For years we searched for “the right place”: the right city, the right beach, the right experience. In 2026, that promise rings hollow. Not because the world has fewer extraordinary places, but because no place can compensate for a broken relationship with time. Travel ceases to be a spatial escape and becomes a temporal negotiation: how long to stay, how much to do, how much to leave empty. The destination is no longer a stage, but a context. Its value lies not in what it shows, but in what it allows us to live.

In this transition, technology also changes its role. Artificial intelligence, long accused of accelerating everything, paradoxically becomes in 2026 a tool of subtraction. It no longer multiplies options, but reduces them. It no longer fills agendas, but creates margins. It suggests shoulder seasons, longer stays, less performative choices. True technological progress is not doing everything. It is choosing what not to do.

At this point, overtourism stops being a technical problem and becomes a moral failure. It is no longer acceptable to celebrate records while a city loses residents. It is no longer credible to call “success” a model that expels everyday life. Tourism that works is not tourism that fills, but tourism that coexists — that does not occupy everything, that leaves space for what is not designed for visitors.

This is where the concept of limits becomes central again. In 2026, limits stop being a defeat and become a design choice. Not everything must be opened. Not everything must be told. Not everything must be monetised. Mature tourism is the kind that renounces before being forced to.

The idea of luxury changes too. It is no longer a visible exception, but protected normality. Continuous time. The absence of a programme. The right not to produce content. The most valuable journey is the one that does not lend itself easily to storytelling, but resists narration. One that does not interrupt life, but extends it into another context.

The destinations that work in 2026 are not the most famous. They are the most coherent. They have a spine. They know whom they want to welcome and whom they do not. They accept that they will not appeal to everyone. They protect what keeps them alive, even at the cost of renouncing part of the market. Marketing ceases to be seduction and becomes editorial responsibility. It stops dealing only with promotion and remembers two essential elements: paying attention to the visitor and creating a tourism product that is sustainable from every point of view. This marks the end of pure narrative and the beginning of real awareness.

To travel, in 2026, no longer means to conquer, collect or prove. It means staying long enough to stop being strangers. Listening to places. Accepting their limits. Recognising that not everything is made for us. Tourism will not return to what it was before — because before was the problem.

2026 does not mark the beginning of a better era, but the end of a naïve one: the era in which we believed that movement was always good, that growth was always right, that visibility was always necessary. Tourism will survive itself only if it accepts to lower the volume.

And perhaps, in the silence that follows, it will finally return to doing what it had stopped doing: teaching us how to exist in the world without consuming it.

Francesco Comotti

VERSIONE IN ITALIANO

C’è un momento, nella vita di un sistema, in cui continuare a raccontarsi una storia rassicurante diventa più pericoloso che ammettere la verità. Non è un momento spettacolare. Non coincide con un crollo. È più sottile: è il momento in cui la narrazione smette di convincere. Il turismo globale è arrivato esattamente lì.

Il 2026 non sarà ricordato come l’anno dei grandi record o delle nuove mete rivelazione. Sarà ricordato come l’anno in cui il settore ha perso l’alibi dell’innocenza. Quello in cui non è stato più possibile dire non lo sapevamo. Sapevamo. Dei flussi concentrati, delle città svuotate, delle comunità sotto pressione, dei territori ridotti a fondali. E abbiamo continuato a ignorare i problemi!.

Per decenni abbiamo raccontato il turismo come una storia di crescita inevitabile. Più voli, più arrivi, più presenze. Ogni stagione un successo, ogni numero una conferma. Ma la crescita, quando diventa automatica, smette di essere progresso e diventa inerzia. Abbiamo confuso l’accessibilità con il diritto, la mobilità con la libertà, il movimento con il significato. Nel frattempo, alcuni luoghi venivano saturati fino alla perdita di identità, mentre altri si spegnevano lentamente, fuori dal radar del desiderio globale. Il turismo non ha distrutto i luoghi. Li ha consumati senza ascoltarli.

Nel 2026 questa contraddizione non è più ignorabile. Anche perché viaggiare non è mai stato un atto neutro, solo che abbiamo fatto finta lo fosse. Ogni scelta turistica incide sui prezzi delle case, sui ritmi del lavoro, sull’accesso agli spazi pubblici, sulla possibilità stessa di restare. Viaggiare è un atto economico, sociale, culturale. E quindi, inevitabilmente, politico. Non nel senso ideologico del termine, ma in quello più semplice e più scomodo: produce conseguenze. Il viaggiatore del 2026 non è moralmente migliore di quello di ieri. È più informato. E questa informazione cambia tutto. Perché rende impossibile fingere che le proprie scelte non abbiano peso.

È anche per questo che la destinazione perde il suo ruolo di protagonista assoluta. Per anni abbiamo cercato “il posto giusto”: la città giusta, la spiaggia giusta, l’esperienza giusta. Nel 2026 questa promessa si svuota. Non perché il mondo abbia meno luoghi straordinari, ma perché nessun luogo può compensare una relazione sbagliata con il tempo. Il viaggio smette di essere una fuga spaziale e diventa una negoziazione temporale: quanto restare, quanto fare, quanto lasciare vuoto. La destinazione non è più un palcoscenico, ma un contesto. Non vale per ciò che mostra, ma per ciò che permette di vivere.

In questo passaggio, anche la tecnologia cambia ruolo. L’intelligenza artificiale, accusata a lungo di accelerare tutto, nel 2026 diventa paradossalmente uno strumento di sottrazione. Non serve più a moltiplicare le opzioni, ma a ridurle. Non a riempire agende, ma a creare margini. Suggerisce stagioni laterali, permanenze più lunghe, scelte meno performative. Il vero progresso tecnologico non è fare tutto. È scegliere cosa non fare. L’overtourism, a questo punto, smette di essere un problema tecnico e diventa un fallimento morale. Non è più accettabile celebrare record mentre una città perde residenti. Non è più credibile chiamare “successo” un modello che espelle la vita quotidiana. Il turismo che funziona non è quello che riempie, ma quello che convive. Che non occupa tutto. Che lascia spazio a ciò che non è pensato per i visitatori.

È qui che il concetto di limite torna centrale. Nel 2026 il limite smette di essere una sconfitta e diventa una scelta progettuale. Non tutto deve essere aperto. Non tutto deve essere raccontato. Non tutto deve essere monetizzato. Il turismo maturo è quello che rinuncia prima di essere costretto.

Cambia anche l’idea di lusso. Non è più l’eccezione visibile, ma la normalità protetta. Il tempo continuo. L’assenza di programma. Il diritto a non produrre contenuti. Il viaggio più prezioso è quello che non si racconta bene, ma che resiste al racconto. Quello che non interrompe la vita, ma la prolunga in un altro contesto.

Le destinazioni che funzionano nel 2026 non sono le più famose. Sono le più coerenti. Hanno una spina dorsale. Sanno chi vogliono accogliere e chi no. Accettano di non piacere a tutti. Proteggono ciò che le rende vive anche a costo di rinunciare a una parte del mercato. Il marketing smette di essere seduzione e diventa responsabilità editoriale. Il marketing smette di occuparsi “solo” di promozione, e si ricorda di 2 elementi: prestare attenzione al cliente e creare un prodotto turistico sostenibile, da ogni punto di vista. E’ la fine della narrazione e l’inizio di una presa di coscienza.

Viaggiare, nel 2026, non significa più conquistare, collezionare, dimostrare. Significa restare abbastanza a lungo da smettere di essere estranei. Ascoltare i luoghi. Accettarne i limiti. Riconoscere che non tutto è fatto per noi. Il turismo non tornerà com’era prima. Perché prima era il problema. Il 2026 non segna l’inizio di un’epoca migliore, ma la fine di un’epoca ingenua. Quella in cui pensavamo che muoverci fosse sempre un bene, che crescere fosse sempre giusto, che mostrare fosse sempre necessario. Il turismo sopravvivrà a se stesso solo se accetterà di abbassare il volume.

E forse, nel silenzio che seguirà, tornerà finalmente a fare ciò che aveva smesso di fare: insegnarci a stare nel mondo senza consumarlo.

Francesco Comotti

