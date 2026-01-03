Venezuela, USA attacked and captured President Maduro – Video – news constantly updated

City of London –

LAVROV: “In view of the confirmed reports about Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse being in the United States, we strongly urge the US leadership to reconsider their position and release the legitimately elected president of a sovereign country and his spouse. We highlight the need to create conditions for resolving any existing issues between the United States and Venezuela through dialogue.”

UN

Russia supports the request to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Venezuela, the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: “We are closely following the situation in Venezuela, and we stand with the Venezuelan people and support a peaceful and democratic transition. Any solution must respect international law and the UN Charter. Together with High Representative Kaja Kallas and in coordination with EU Member States, we are ensuring that EU citizens in the country can count on our full support.”



– Venezuelan authorities insist on the return of Nicolas Maduro to his post and on guarantees of his physical safety, the foreign minister said.



WHAT HAPPENED

Around 1-2 a.m. local time, numerous explosions and low-flying aircraft struck across Caracas, forcing residents into the streets while loud explosions reverberated across the Venezuelan capital, where at least seven explosions were reported. Videos on social media show flashes of light, air raid sirens, helicopters in flight, and brief power outages in several neighborhoods.

After weeks of high tension, the United States has attacked Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and launching “large-scale” attacks against the country, according to Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government is demanding “immediate proof of life” for Maduro and his wife. Previously, Venezuela had announced a state of national emergency in anticipation of the military attack and declared its rejection and denouncing “military aggression.”



Venezuelan opposition sources told Sky News they believe Nicolas Maduro’s capture was the result of a “negotiated exit.”

This is an evolving story.

SPEAKS

RUSSIA: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, in a statement published on Telegram, condemned the “US armed aggression against Venezuela. This morning, the United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This raises deep concern and condemnation.”

EUROPEAN UNION: Kallas reported that she had discussed the situation in Venezuela with Rubio. She wrote that the EU is closely monitoring what is happening.

