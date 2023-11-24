London – On Monday 20th of November, the FPA (Foreign Press Association) has hosted the “FPA Awards 2023” which has seen the presence of Queen Camilla at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane.
The Queen who was nominated as the Guest of Honour opened the night with a powerful speech about the importance of the job of journalists in seeking the truth unveiling powerful storytelling across the globe.
She put a particular attention on the job of women journalists who risk their lives in war zones to tell compelling stories and report on conflicts. The queen was also been nominated by Deborah Bonetti, Director of the FPA as an honorary member of the FPA.
Known as the “Oscars of Journalism“, the annual Foreign Press Association Media Awards are among the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the world.
Dedicated to excellence in journalism, the FPA Media Awards present a unique opportunity for journalists to be celebrated and recognised by their international peers. British and international entries are welcome from all the world’s major broadcasters, newspapers, digital news and magazines.
Past Guests of Honour have included the Former Prime Minister of Italy, Senator Mario Monti, HM Queen Rania Al-Abdullah °fjord., HRH the Prince of Wales, HM King Felipe VI of Spain, former Mayor of London Boris Johnson, three other British Foreign Secretaries, the US Ambassador Matthew Barzun and, in 2015, Sir Venki Ramakrishnan, Nobel Prize Winner and first ever Indian President of the Royal Society.
Chair of the Judges 2023 were Elogie Goulesque, RTBF, Belgium while external judges were Glenda Cooper, Paul Davies and Alan Rusbridger.
British and foreign journalists were nominated for a string of Awards.
Here are the full lists of the winners.
STORY OF THE YEAR BY A FULL MEMBER OF THE FPA
Daniele Hamamdjian, MarcD’Amours
Life under the Taliban for Afghan Women
CTV News, Canada
2023 Winner:
Birgit Maass
Public Order versus Civil Rights: Is Liberal Britain under threat?
Deutsche Welle, Germany
Joerg Schindler
Britain in Crisis
Der Spiegel, Germany
ENVIRONMENT STORY OF THE YEAR
Rebecca Henschke, Astudestra Ajeng, Kelvin Brown, Joel Gunter, Sam Piranty
The Monkey Haters
BBC Eye/BBC World Service
2023 Winner:
Jess Kelly, Owen Pinnell, BBC Arabic Investigations
Under Poisoned Skies
BBC News and BBC Arabic
Elisângela Mendonça, Andrew Wasley and Fábio Zuker
Collagen craze drives deforestation and rights abuses
The Bureau of InvestigativeJournalism
TV NEWS STORY OF THE YEAR
NimaElbagir
Hidden from view – Sexual abuse and torture in Iranian black sites
CNN Worldwide
Orla Guerin
The children of Yemen’s forgotten war
BBC News
2023 Winner:
Quentin Sommerville, Darren Conway
On Zero Line Ukraine
BBC News
PRINT & WEB NEWS STORY OF THE YEAR
Paul Carsten, David Lewis, Reade Levinson, Libby George
Nightmare in Nigeria
Reuters
Stephanie Clifford
An autistic man was surfing the internet on his dad’s sofa. Then the FBI turned up
1843 Magazine
2023 Winner:
Zachary Mider, Swati Gupta, Modou Joof
Poisoned cough syrup killed kids
Bloomberg News
RADIO/PODCAST OF THE YEAR
2023 Winner:
Josh Baker, Sara Obeidat, Joe Kent, Jonathan Aspinwall, Emma Rippon
The Shamima Begum Story(Series 2 of I’m Not A Monster)
BBC News Long Form Audio for BBC Sounds/5Live
Nicky Woolf, Max Johnston
The Sound: Mystery of Havana Syndrome
Project Brazen / Goat Rodeo
Sahar Zand, Heidi Pett, Sarah Burke
Dirty Work: The Misuse of Interpol Red Notices
Sky News
TRAVEL/TOURISM STORY OF THE YEAR
Stephen Bleach
Trail blazers: The holiday that changed the world.
The Sunday Times Magazine
2023 Winner:
Matt Rudd
Airbnb
The Sunday Times Magazine
Sally Williams
Dark waters: how the adventure of a lifetime turned totragedy
The Guardian Long Read
TV DOCUMENTARY/FEATURE STORY OF THE YEAR
2023 Winner:
Robin Barnwell, Darren Kemp, Hilary Andersson, Serhiy Solodko, Taras Shumeyko
Mariupol: The People’s Story
BBC /Top Hat Productions /Hayloft Productions
Fault Lines Team
The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
Al Jazeera English – Fault Lines
ITV Team
Inside Russia: Putin’s War at Home
ITV and Hardcash Productions
Majed Neisi, Sasha Joelle Achilli, Dan Edge
Inside the Iranian Uprising
BBC Current Affairs/ Frontline PBS, / PassionDocumentaries
FINANCIAL/ECONOMIC STORY OF THE YEAR
Miles Johnson
Wagner Inc: a Russian warlord and his lawyers
Financial Times
2023 Winner:
Harry Wallop
The Banana Unpeeled
The Sunday Times Magazine
Yifan Yu
The U.S.-China rare earths battle
Nikkei Asia
ARTS & CULTURE STORY OF THE YEAR
Mobeen Azhar, Megumi Inman
Predator: The Secret Scandal of J-Pop
BBC Current Affairs
Sam Knight
An uncertain image
The New Yorker
2023 Winner:
Jonathan Miller, Nick Blakemore, Yousef Hammash, Claire Pringle, Andy Lee, Ed Fraser
Gaza: Daring to Dream
Unreported World, Channel 4
Jen Stout
Hunting for Vakulenko
New Humanist
THOMSON FOUNDATION YOUNG JOURNALIST
Jamaima Afridi, Pakistan
Freelance Reporter / Filmmaker, Nikkei Asia/Asia Democracy Chronicles
- Afghan women fleeing to Pakistan
- Tribal women pursuing inheritance rights
- Land of the missing
2023 Winner:
Yara El Murr, Lebanon
Journalist, The Public Source
- Tripoli missing migrants
- Climate change agriculture
- Lebanon disaster risk preparedness.
Zuha Siddiqui, Pakistan
Labour x Tech reporting fellow, Vice/Rest of World/Unbias the News
- 16 children died in Karachi toxic air factory.
- Pakistan internet outage
- Karachi fighting an unfolding climate apocalypse.
CITY UNIVERSITY MA STUDENT FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT
Neha Dhillon
Riots in Martinique
2023 Winner:
Maya Saad
Lebanon Tragedy at Sea
Polly Thompson
Louisiana Death Row
SCIENCE STORY OF THE YEAR
Ben Spencer
Disease X
The Sunday Times Magazine
2023 Winner:
Samanth Subramanian
Dismantling Sellafield: the epic task of shutting down a nuclear site
Guardian Long Read
John Sudworth, Simon Maybin, Richard Vadon
Fever: The Hunt for Covid’s Origin
BBC Radio 4
JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
2023 Winner:
Robin Barnwell
