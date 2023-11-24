With the presence of Queen Camilla

London – On Monday 20th of November, the FPA (Foreign Press Association) has hosted the “FPA Awards 2023” which has seen the presence of Queen Camilla at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane.

The Queen who was nominated as the Guest of Honour opened the night with a powerful speech about the importance of the job of journalists in seeking the truth unveiling powerful storytelling across the globe.

She put a particular attention on the job of women journalists who risk their lives in war zones to tell compelling stories and report on conflicts. The queen was also been nominated by Deborah Bonetti, Director of the FPA as an honorary member of the FPA.

Known as the “Oscars of Journalism“, the annual Foreign Press Association Media Awards are among the most prestigious awards ceremonies in the world.

Dedicated to excellence in journalism, the FPA Media Awards present a unique opportunity for journalists to be celebrated and recognised by their international peers. British and international entries are welcome from all the world’s major broadcasters, newspapers, digital news and magazines.

Past Guests of Honour have included the Former Prime Minister of Italy, Senator Mario Monti, HM Queen Rania Al-Abdullah °fjord., HRH the Prince of Wales, HM King Felipe VI of Spain, former Mayor of London Boris Johnson, three other British Foreign Secretaries, the US Ambassador Matthew Barzun and, in 2015, Sir Venki Ramakrishnan, Nobel Prize Winner and first ever Indian President of the Royal Society.

Chair of the Judges 2023 were Elogie Goulesque, RTBF, Belgium while external judges were Glenda Cooper, Paul Davies and Alan Rusbridger.

British and foreign journalists were nominated for a string of Awards.

Here are the full lists of the winners.

STORY OF THE YEAR BY A FULL MEMBER OF THE FPA

Daniele Hamamdjian, MarcD’Amours

‍Life under the Taliban for Afghan Women

‍CTV News, Canada

2023 Winner:

Birgit Maass

Public Order versus Civil Rights: Is Liberal Britain under threat?

Deutsche Welle, Germany

Joerg Schindler

Britain in Crisis

Der Spiegel, Germany

ENVIRONMENT STORY OF THE YEAR

Rebecca Henschke, Astudestra Ajeng, Kelvin Brown, Joel Gunter, Sam Piranty

The Monkey Haters

BBC Eye/BBC World Service

2023 Winner:

Jess Kelly, Owen Pinnell, BBC Arabic Investigations

Under Poisoned Skies

BBC News and BBC Arabic



Elisângela Mendonça, Andrew Wasley and Fábio Zuker

‍Collagen craze drives deforestation and rights abuses

The Bureau of InvestigativeJournalism

TV NEWS STORY OF THE YEAR

NimaElbagir

Hidden from view – Sexual abuse and torture in Iranian black sites

‍CNN Worldwide

Orla Guerin

The children of Yemen’s forgotten war

‍BBC News

2023 Winner:

Quentin Sommerville, Darren Conway

On Zero Line Ukraine

BBC News

PRINT & WEB NEWS STORY OF THE YEAR

Paul Carsten, David Lewis, Reade Levinson, Libby George

Nightmare in Nigeria

‍Reuters

Stephanie Clifford

‍An autistic man was surfing the internet on his dad’s sofa. Then the FBI turned up

‍1843 Magazine

2023 Winner:

Zachary Mider, Swati Gupta, Modou Joof

Poisoned cough syrup killed kids

‍Bloomberg News

RADIO/PODCAST OF THE YEAR

2023 Winner:

Josh Baker, Sara Obeidat, Joe Kent, Jonathan Aspinwall, Emma Rippon

‍The Shamima Begum Story(Series 2 of I’m Not A Monster)

‍BBC News Long Form Audio for BBC Sounds/5Live

‍Nicky Woolf, Max Johnston

‍The Sound: Mystery of Havana Syndrome

‍Project Brazen / Goat Rodeo

Sahar Zand, Heidi Pett, Sarah Burke

‍Dirty Work: The Misuse of Interpol Red Notices

‍Sky News

TRAVEL/TOURISM STORY OF THE YEAR

Stephen Bleach

Trail blazers: The holiday that changed the world.

The Sunday Times Magazine

2023 Winner:

‍Matt Rudd

‍Airbnb

‍The Sunday Times Magazine

Sally Williams

Dark waters: how the adventure of a lifetime turned totragedy

The Guardian Long Read

TV DOCUMENTARY/FEATURE STORY OF THE YEAR

2023 Winner:

Robin Barnwell, Darren Kemp, Hilary Andersson, Serhiy Solodko, Taras Shumeyko

Mariupol: The People’s Story

BBC /Top Hat Productions /Hayloft Productions

Fault Lines Team

The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Al Jazeera English – Fault Lines

ITV Team

Inside Russia: Putin’s War at Home

ITV and Hardcash Productions

Majed Neisi, Sasha Joelle Achilli, Dan Edge

Inside the Iranian Uprising

BBC Current Affairs/ Frontline PBS, / PassionDocumentaries

‍

FINANCIAL/ECONOMIC STORY OF THE YEAR

Miles Johnson

Wagner Inc: a Russian warlord and his lawyers

‍Financial Times

2023 Winner:

Harry Wallop

The Banana Unpeeled

The Sunday Times Magazine



Yifan Yu

The U.S.-China rare earths battle

Nikkei Asia

ARTS & CULTURE STORY OF THE YEAR

Mobeen Azhar, Megumi Inman

Predator: The Secret Scandal of J-Pop

BBC Current Affairs

Sam Knight

‍An uncertain image

‍The New Yorker

2023 Winner:

Jonathan Miller, Nick Blakemore, Yousef Hammash, Claire Pringle, Andy Lee, Ed Fraser

Gaza: Daring to Dream

Unreported World, Channel 4

‍Jen Stout

Hunting for Vakulenko

New Humanist

THOMSON FOUNDATION YOUNG JOURNALIST

Jamaima Afridi, Pakistan

Freelance Reporter / Filmmaker, Nikkei Asia/Asia Democracy Chronicles

Afghan women fleeing to Pakistan Tribal women pursuing inheritance rights Land of the missing

2023 Winner:

Yara El Murr, Lebanon

Journalist, The Public Source

Tripoli missing migrants Climate change agriculture Lebanon disaster risk preparedness.

Zuha Siddiqui, Pakistan

Labour x Tech reporting fellow, Vice/Rest of World/Unbias the News

16 children died in Karachi toxic air factory. Pakistan internet outage Karachi fighting an unfolding climate apocalypse.

CITY UNIVERSITY MA STUDENT FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT

Neha Dhillon

‍Riots in Martinique

2023 Winner:

Maya Saad

Lebanon Tragedy at Sea

‍Polly Thompson

‍Louisiana Death Row

SCIENCE STORY OF THE YEAR

Ben Spencer

Disease X

The Sunday Times Magazine

2023 Winner:

‍Samanth Subramanian

Dismantling Sellafield: the epic task of shutting down a nuclear site

Guardian Long Read

‍John Sudworth, Simon Maybin, Richard Vadon

Fever: The Hunt for Covid’s Origin

‍BBC Radio 4

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

2023 Winner:

Robin Barnwell

