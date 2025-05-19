Songlines Encounters Festival 2025 opens with Music and Dance from Salento

London – Vibrant, Energetic, and Unforgettable: Il Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino Shines at Songlines Encounters Festival 2025

From May 15–18, Kings Place in London once again became a global meeting point for musical traditions and innovation as it hosted the much-anticipated Songlines Encounters Festival 2025. This year’s edition was especially memorable, not only for its diverse and rich programming but for one electrifying centerpiece: Il Canzoniere Show, the high-octane, soul-stirring performance by Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino, celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Il Canzoniere Show: A Jubilant Celebration of Rhythm and Heritage

Taking place on May 17 in Hall One, Il Canzoniere Show was nothing short of a revelation. Marking five decades of musical excellence, Italy’s legendary folk revival band, Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (CGS), delivered an explosive performance filled with thunderous pizzica rhythms, spectacular traditional dance, and a rotating cast of gifted multi-instrumentalist guest artists. The show pulsed with life, embodying a deep connection to southern Italy’s rich cultural roots while channeling contemporary energy that captivated every soul in the room.

CGS, widely acclaimed for their ability to merge ancient sounds with modern sensibilities, turned their 50-year milestone into a masterclass in performance art. Their show was a whirlwind of tambourines, violins, accordions, and raw human emotion—brought to life by the exceptional artistry of the band and their collaborators. As one of the most thrilling live ensembles on the international stage, their passion and precision were an inspiration.



A Global Stage of Cultural Dialogue

While Il Canzoniere Show stole the spotlight, Songlines Encounters Festival 2025 as a whole was a powerful celebration of traditional and contemporary music from across the globe. This year’s lineup was a rich mosaic representing Anatolian, Armenian, Italian, Ladino, Malian, Pakistani, and Polish musical legacies.

Opening the festival, Nani Vazana breathed new life into the ancient Ladino language, offering poetic and empowering narratives of migration and femininity. Later that evening, Chahat Mahmood Ali Qawwal made history as the first qawwali group to perform at Songlines Encounters, delivering a deeply moving and spiritually charged performance that honored the centuries-old Sufi tradition.

Rokia Koné, hailed as one of Mali’s most powerful voices, brought her trademark dynamism to Hall One on May 16. Her critically acclaimed debut album BAMANAN earned her a well-deserved standing ovation as she blended West African rhythms with modern production. That same evening, Olcay Bayir performed her Anatolian-rooted compositions, singing stories of exile and belonging with poignancy and grace.

The final day, May 18, brought the introspective and visionary work of Jason Singh, whose Moon Scales installation used soundscapes drawn from nature to offer a meditative journey through the lunar cycle and human migration. Closing the festival, the Gurdjieff Ensemble brought Armenian spirituality and mysticism to life through their refined interpretations of Gurdjieff/De Hartmann and traditional Caucasian repertoire—marking their long-awaited UK debut.



A Festival of Connection

More than just a series of concerts, Songlines Encounters Festival 2025 reaffirmed music’s power to connect, heal, and inspire. Whether through the soul-pounding rhythm of Il Canzoniere Show, the contemplative textures of Moon Scales, or the ancient languages carried into the future by artists like Vazana and Koné, this year’s edition demonstrated that tradition is not static—it is alive, ever-evolving, and deeply human.

Simon Broughton, founding editor of Songlines magazine, captured it best: “The festival has built a loyal audience and brings up-and-coming artists from diverse cultures across the world to Kings Place’s intimate venues for unrivalled performances.” And with events like Il Canzoniere Show, it’s clear that this celebration of global sound has never felt more vital.

To book tickets visit: https://www.kingsplace.co.uk/