Flyte Return to Kings Place with Two Intimate, Expansive Shows — and a New Album That Cuts to the Bone

London – London’s indie-folk duo Flyte — the longtime creative partnership of Will Taylor and Nick Hill — are set to bring their signature blend of delicacy and emotional acuity to two special back-to-back performances at Kings Place. Best known for their beautifully crafted, often confessional songwriting, the pair will present their intimate yet expansive sound in the elevated acoustics of Hall One — a space that amplifies the luminous clarity of their harmonies and the emotional honesty of their work.

Flyte’s ascent has been steady and deeply rooted in craft. Their 2023 self-titled album cemented their reputation for what The Needle Drop called “vocal chemistry” and Rolling Stone praised as musical “harmony.” Over the years, Taylor and Hill have cultivated a tight-knit creative circle, collaborating with artists such as Laura Marling, Billie Marten, Madison Cunningham, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Staves, and Florence Pugh, while gaining admirers including Sigrid and Holly Humberstone. Their world is one built on quiet precision, emotional resonance, and an ongoing conversation with some of the most compelling voices in contemporary music.



A Return to Instinct: Between You and Me

Flyte’s forthcoming fourth album, Between You and Me, marks a return to something raw, direct, and instinctual. The writing began not in a studio but at a small window table in Taylor’s North East London flat, just weeks before the duo were due to decamp to the rural studio of legendary producer Ethan Johns (Paul McCartney, Laura Marling, Ray LaMontagne).

Instead of labouring over demos or meticulously refining arrangements, Taylor and Hill approached the songs with a kind of deliberate looseness. They wrote candidly about their lives in the moment — love, vulnerability, fallibility, the uneasy business of being human — without overthinking or filtering. It was a creative act of trust: in their instincts, in each other, and in Johns, whose work thrives on intuition and emotional immediacy.

The result is the most affecting and singular album in Flyte’s discography. Between You and Me is a stirring, quietly powerful map of what it means to come of age as musicians, collaborators, friends, and people. Its songs illuminate the subtle transformations that define adulthood: the reckonings, the reconciliations, the shadows we grow through, and the small, bright truths that emerge even in the darker corners of our existence.



A Band Entering Its Next Chapter

As Flyte step into this new chapter, their Kings Place performances promise something exquisitely balanced: a rare blend of intimacy and expansiveness. Audiences can expect to hear the intricate harmonies, vivid storytelling, and emotional clarity that have made the duo one of the UK’s most quietly influential indie-folk acts. But they will also witness an evolution — a deepening of tone, craft, and courage.

If Between You and Me is any indication, Flyte are not merely refining their sound; they are widening its emotional and creative range. Their Kings Place concerts serve as both a homecoming and a threshold: an invitation into what may well be the most compelling era of their career.

Flyte – Upcoming Tour Dates

2025

Dec 13 — Paris, France

Les Étoiles · Sat 19:00 · from £25

Dec 14 _ London, UK

King’s Place . Sat 17:00 and 20:00, from £32

2026 (North America)

Apr 17 — Seattle, WA

The Crocodile · Fri 18:00 · from £31

Apr 18 — Portland, OR

Mississippi Studios · Sat 20:00 · from £27

Apr 24 — Salt Lake City, UT

The State Room · Fri 20:00

Apr 27 — Austin, TX

Antone’s Nightclub · Mon 20:00 · from £25

Apr 28 — Houston, TX

White Oak Music Hall · Tue 19:00 · from £23

Apr 29 — Dallas, TX

Dada Dallas · Wed 20:00 · from £19

May 1 — Asheville, NC

Eulogy · Fri 20:00 · from £24

May 2 — Nashville, TN

The Basement East · Sat 20:00

May 6 — Washington, D.C.

Pearl Street Warehouse · Wed 19:00

May 11 — Cambridge, MA

The Sinclair · Mon 20:00

May 13 — Toronto, Canada

The Great Hall · Wed 19:00

