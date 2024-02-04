SPORTFormula 1 Hamilton alla Ferrari dal 2025, è ufficiale da Luigi Cignoni, Direttore - 4 Febbraio 2024 0 9 (FILES) Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (L) speaks with Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc after the Sprint race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 21, 2023 ahead of the United States Formula One Grand Prix. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton could be about to make a surprise switch to Ferrari for the 2025 Formula One season, according to several reports on February 1, 2024. The Italian team want the 39-year-old Briton to partner current driver Charles Leclerc, according to the BBC, Sky, Autosport, Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport and other media. (Photo by Chandan Khanna / AFP) Lewis Hamilton sarà alla guida della Ferrari nel Mondiale di Formula 1 “dal 2025, con un contratto pluriennale”. Lo ha annunciato la scuderia di Maranello. (Ansa)