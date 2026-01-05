🇻🇪 Venezuela under US Pressure: Debt, BRICS, and the Dollar Challenge

The US is turning up the pressure on Venezuela. But it’s not just about drugs or oil, as official statements claim. Behind the scenes, there’s something much bigger: US national debt, dedollarization, and the rise of the BRICS. Venezuela, with its application to join the BRICS, sits right in the middle of this global challenge.

🔥 Why Venezuela Matters

It’s not just oil. It’s not just drugs. Caracas represents:

💸 A country trying to break free from dollar dominance

🌏 An ally of Russia, China, and Iran

⚡ A political signal for all Latin America: “It’s possible, not everything goes through the US”

Even though the BRICS+ application hasn’t been approved, just trying is enough to raise red flags in Washington.

💰 US Debt: The Achilles’ Heel

The United States must finance a huge national debt.

The dollar as a global reserve currency keeps it afloat… for now.

If the world starts using other currencies for trade and finance, US debt becomes harder to manage.

Dedollarization isn’t just an economic threat—it’s a strategic challenge.

🌐 BRICS+: The Multipolar Future

BRICS+ ( Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.) are building alternatives to the Western system:

Local currency trade 💱

Less reliance on the US dollar 🛢️

Parallel institutions like the New Development Bank 🏦

As analyst Giovanni Arrighi notes, a global power loses influence when its financial dominance is disconnected from real production.

BRICS offer a credible alternative, and that’s enough to shake US hegemony.

🚨 Drugs and Oil: Only the Official Story

The US talks about drugs and oil, but reality is different:

Drug wars are more about justifying military presence 🪖

Venezuelan oil is no longer critical ⛽

The real goal? Stop dedollarization and block the multipolar future.

💪 Showing Strength… or Fear?

When a superpower feels threatened, it reacts with shows of force:

Latin American countries: “Don’t follow Caracas”

Emerging powers: “Don’t challenge the dollar”

US public: “Washington is still strong and credible”

It’s more about perception management than real war.

🔮 Conclusion: A Changing World

Venezuela is a symbol.

US debt, dedollarization, and BRICS reveal the crisis of American hegemony.

Pressure on Caracas isn’t about the past—it’s about the future: who will lead the world in the coming decades?